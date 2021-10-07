Cowboys Break: Pick Your Poison

View more in
NFL
Report: Punishment Revealed For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney saw his breakout game against the Dallas Cowboys cut short yesterday as he decided to throw a punch in a fight with an opponent. He was promptly ejected, but will there be further punishment?. According to Giants insider Jordan Raanan, there will be...
WATCH: Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs with pick-six of Jalen Hurts
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs was a teammate of Philadelphia Eagles youngsters Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith during their days
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys odds picks and predictions: Player prop bets
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) travel to meet the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at AT&T Stadium for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Eagles vs. Cowboys prop bet odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Eagles had...
Hangin' with the Boys: Feeling "Rejuvenized"
It's a fun Friday and (big surprise) we're off the rails. Who is in the early discussions for team MVP? Is La'el coming back? Will the Cowboys win big? We take your calls and Tweets, talk to Mama Gross and make predictions. Go Cowboys!
NFL picks 2021: Week 5 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants picks and analysis
The Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in an NFC East showdown at AT&T Stadium. The 3-1 Cowboys are certainly going to be the favorite over the 1-3 Giants, and the fact that the Cowboys are at home gives them an extra advantage when it come to the spread.
Ezekiel Elliott Caps 13-yard TD Run with Pylon Reach
Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Check out odds, plays and more for the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 6 matchup on October 17, 2021.
The Extra Point: The Emergence of Trevon Diggs Changes the DBU Discussion
You probably saw how Trevon Diggs was asked about being switched from wide receiver to cornerback by Nick Saban at Alabama years ago. “I was hurt at first, honestly,” Diggs said during his postgame press conference on Sunday after Dallas defeated the rival New York Giants. Subscribe for full article.
Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields suffered knee injury in Sunday’s win
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields just led his team to a second consecutive victory Sunday over the Raiders in
Justin Fields tosses first career TD pass as Chicago Bears beat Las Vegas Raiders
Justin Fields passed for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the visiting Chicago Bears to a 20-9 victory over
