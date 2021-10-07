CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian Crew x Bossman Birdie x JME x President T x Big H x Paper Pabs return with "Man In Meridian" [Video]

By Tayo Odutola
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the UK grime pioneer groups Meridian Crew has returned to the scene with a new single, "Man In Meridian," the first since they first got together in the early 2000s before each member went to find individual successes in the game. The original members made up of Bossman Birdie, JME (Skepta's blood brother), Big H, President T, and Paper Pabs hit the studio with the help of producer Dre Minor who concocts a gritty instrumental for the OGs to flex their lyrical muscles over. The result speaks for itself with vivid bravado-driven bars laced with fiery intent from each rapper as they bring their different flows to the forefront. The title itself is a nod to the very first freestyle they all performed together on a pirate radio show back in the 2000s and is a culmination of turning that legendary moment into a song that could be remembered for years to come.

