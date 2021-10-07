“He’s definitely up there” – Kamaru Usman places Colby Covington in the top 15 welterweights of all time
Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington are the best active welterweights in the world right now. The champ (Usman) and the number 1 ranked welterweight contender (Covington) put on a show 2 years back at UFC 245, back in December 2019. The back-and-forth contest saw Usman emerge victorious via. TKO in the last minute of the final round. The Nigerian-American also successfully defended his welterweight title.firstsportz.com
