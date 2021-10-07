CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m Confused. Why Does My Crazy Phone Show Its In Zita, TX?

By Charlie
 5 days ago
Have you ever been using an app, and it shows your location as Zita, TX? It's happened to me and several friends of mine. I figured out why my phone shows its in Zita, TX. A long time ago, there actually was a town in the panhandle named Zita. Zita was, is, an unincorporated community located right here in Randall County. I was able to find real estate listings, and it shows up on the list of populated places.

101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

