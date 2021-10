Astana-Premier Tech will be known as Astana Qazaqstan Team in 2022 following the departure of the squad’s Canadian co-sponsor at the end of this year. In a statement released by Astana on Friday morning, restored general manager Alexandre Vinokourov said that the new name was not simply a cosmetic change, noting that it reflected “closer integration” between the team and the “promotion of the Republic of Kazakhstan.”

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO