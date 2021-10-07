Yellow Jackets Victorious Against Undefeated Middlesex Chargers
The Northampton Yellow Jackets traveled to Middlesex this past Friday to face an undefeated Chargers team. They won 49-14. The Yellow Jackets started off strong. On their first possession, running back Dustin Splawn scored with a 90-yard kickoff return. The Yellow Jackets scored two more rushing touchdowns, a 77-yard run by running back Alex Courtney and a 14-yard run by Splawn, to finish the first quarter with 21-7 lead. At halftime, the Yellow Jackets were on top 28-7. In the second half, they outscored the Chargers 21-7 to reach the final score.www.easternshorepost.com
