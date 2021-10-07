Los Angeles Passes Country's Strictest Vaccine Mandate

THURSDAY, Oct. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- One of the strictest coronavirus vaccine mandates in the United States has been approved in Los Angeles. The city council on Wednesday voted 11-2 in favor of a measure that requires proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff at bars, restaurants, nail salons, spas, gyms, sports arenas, museums, indoor city facilities and other locations, the Associated Press reported. Customers without proof of vaccination can still use outdoor facilities and can briefly enter a business to use a restroom or pick up a food order. People with religious or medical exemptions from vaccination will have to provide negative coronavirus tests within 72 hours of entry.