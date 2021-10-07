Mother, caretaker of daughter with Down syndrome, seeks kidney donor

An Ohio COVID-19 patient whose wife sued a hospital in an effort to get her husband treated with ivermectin has died. Jeffrey Smith, 51, died in the intensive care unit on Sept. 25, months after being hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. His wife, Julie Smith, had sued West Chester Hospital for refusing to treat her husband with the drug, which is primarily used to control parasites and is not proven to be an effective COVID treatment. While Smith initially won the lawsuit, an Ohio judge later reversed that ruling, saying that he couldn’t require the hospital to offer it as a treatment. “After considering all of the evidence presented in this case, there can be no doubt that the medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19,” the judge wrote.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO