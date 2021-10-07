CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, caretaker of daughter with Down syndrome, seeks kidney donor

By RILEY KELLEY Daily News Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia Anthony — mother, widow and caretaker for an adult daughter with Down syndrome — needs a new kidney, and, after a donor match fell through a few weeks ago, she’s turning to the community for help. She has stage 4 kidney disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2019....

