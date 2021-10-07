Fraser booster club seeks contributions to complete work on barrier-free park

The East Liverpool – Calcutta Area Garden Club would like to thank the community members for their support and financial contributions. Garden Club President, Lisa Chronister, stated, “This was truly an honor to lead such a great cause and community project. The community enthusiastically participated for the love of their park”. The garden club would like to extend special thanks to Cowan Masonry, Pancake Nursery & Rob Prescott Welding for fabricating such a beautiful project. The stairs/wall and patio would not be possible without the donations from the following corporate, civic and individual donations. The East Liverpool Calcutta Area Garden Club, Dr. Marc Hoffreicter, The adult Tennis Team, A 2K Anonymous donator, Mason Color, Heritage Valley WTI, Pancake Nursery for all the free labor, Cowan Masonry for donating the patio material and labor, Thompson Park for donating money for the stone wall, East Liverpool Rotary Club, Calcutta Rotary Club, Lea & Bob Rathje for donating the iron gates, SSI Industrial Services for donating the professional power washing of the gates, Rusty Smith from Delta for the powder coat painting of the gates, The Fawcett Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Chuck Musselman, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dawson, Dike Dawson at the Dawson Funeral Home, Mrs. Betsy Wells, The Chester Volunteer Fire Dept., The East Liverpool Elks, Mrs. Judy Fannin, Mr. and Mrs. Gabe Von Ludmann, Mr. and Mrs. James Dunlap, Mr. Charles Lang, Mr. Everson Hall, Mr. and Mrs. Vince Ferlaino, The Dorothy Kountz Grant, $5.00 anonymous, Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ward of Lisbon, Lisa Chronister for donating a bench, Mr. and Mrs. John Bryan of Columbiana and thank you to all the people who supported our online auction and purchased items at the garden club booth at the First Friday on Fifth Street.
