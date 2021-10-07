Fraser booster club seeks contributions to complete work on barrier-free park

Tomlinson Run State Park Campground now has a free book exchange library thanks to the efforts of a teen who is not from the local area but who has camped there and likes to read. Lillian Floyd, a junior at Parkersburg High School and a member of Girl Scout Troop 34016, initiated this Girl Scout Gold Award project — the highest award in Girl Scouting. “I built the Free Book Lending Libraries and installed them in three West Virginia state parks — Audra State Park, Tomlinson Run State Park and Cedar Creek State Park,” Floyd explained. “I got this idea when I was camping, and I didn’t have anything left to read that I brought with me. I started the project in the spring, collecting book donations from the community and building the boxes with my dad for a few months, then installed the boxes in late July and August,” she added. “Campers or community members can bring any type of book to the library, so long as it isn’t in poor condition. After all, this library caters to people of all ages and interests,” she continued. “Campers or community members may bring as many books as they like, or they may take a book to enjoy even if they don’t have anything to give back. The purpose of the library is to make reading convenient and accessible.” Joining Floyd at the book exchange library installed at Tomlinson Run State Park is Samuel Morris, Tomlinson Run State Park superintendent.

