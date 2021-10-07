CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser booster club seeks contributions to complete work on barrier-free park

By Brendan Losinski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRASER — The Fraser First Booster Club is hosting a fundraising initiative to compensate for not being able to host most of its fundraisers in 2020 due to COVID-19. Called the Community Challenge, the goal is to make up the $12,000 the organization was short for this year’s budget. “Right...

