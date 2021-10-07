CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An unexplained (yet correct) ranking of every James Bond film

By Nate Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s Bond, James Bond Week here at For The Win, where we’ve shaken (not stirred) five days’ worth of content to celebrate the premiere of the iconic franchise’s 25th movie, No Time to Die. (No spoilers!)

I am here to rank the Bond movies.

Have I seen all of these films? Yes. I’m pretty sure. Some of the Daltons and Moores kinda run into each other, if I’m being honest, but as a not-very-employed blogger in the early 2010s whose roommate had a cable package with Spike TV, let’s just say I watched a lot of Bond films.

I’m not going to explain my choices nor their order. Just trust me that they are correct. Also, I’m not counting the 1967 version of Casino Royale nor the 1983 film Never Say Never Again because they’re sort of spin-off, not-official Bond films and also because I’ve never seen either of them.

So here is the correct list.

24. The World is Not Enough (1999)

23. Octopussy (1983)

22. A View to Kill (1985)

21. The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

20. Die Another Day (2002)

19. Quantum of Solace (2008)

18. Licence to Kill (1989)

17. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

16. The Living Daylights (1987)

15. Moonraker (1979)

14. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

13. For Your Eyes Only (1981)

12. Live and Let Die (1973)

11. Spectre (2015)

10. You Only Live Twice (1967)

9. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

8. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

7. Dr. No (1962)

6. Goldeneye (1995)

5. Skyfall (2012)

4. Thunderball (1965)

3. From Russia With Love (1963)

2. Goldfinger (1964)

1. Casino Royale (2006)

There you go. Article over.

ksl.com

5 actors who should be the next James Bond

Daniel Craig poses for photographers upon arrival for the world premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die," in London on Tuesday. (Matt Dunham, Associated Press) — MI6 —Daniel Craig is hanging up the bow tie, holstering the Walther PPK and parking the Aston Martin in the garage.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

James Bond 'No Time To Die' Rotten Tomatoes Score Is In

The 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, opens next week with the early reviews now hitting the net, and its Rotten Tomatoes Score is made known. With 97 reviews presently accounted for, James Bond No Time To Die has a lukewarm 82% Rotten Tomatoes Score among critics (Audience Score will come online with the movie's release).
MOVIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#No Time To Die#Spike Tv#Casino Royale#Octopussy#Solace
CNET

No Time to Die: Decoding the James Bond hit movie (big spoilers)

No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, and this epic, emotional and explosive swan song for 007 has probably blown your mind. Out now in US theaters and already a hit in the UK, the latest Bond film is packed with twists and turns building up to an ending that's shocking -- positively shocking. Let's dive into the thoughts and questions you may have after seeing the film.
MOVIES
Polygon

No Time To Die reinvents James Bond in the worst and weariest way

Five movies into Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond, part of what made him so singularly enthralling when he first took the role in 2007’s Casino Royale has sputtered into something totally unremarkable and common. Craig initially brought a vulnerability to a franchise premised on the exploits of a habitually tuxed-up, martini-sipping womanizer. He not only departed from his predecessors by getting roughed up (and jacked up), but by falling in love and experiencing heartbreak. Through Craig, Agent 007 essentially underwent a masculinity makeover, because by 2007, depicting Bond as the macho, unfeeling playboy he’d been historically was not only alienating and retrograde, it was boring and played-out.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘No Time to Die’ Ends the Reign of Daniel Craig

[This story contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] A reign has ended. No Time to Die, the 25th installment in Eon’s iconic franchise, has concluded Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond. Director Cary Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside franchise mainstays, Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, and television auteur Phoebe Waller-Bridge, could not have delivered a more perfect, or emotionally impactful send-off to a Bond who audiences have lived with for 15 years in films that spanned three decades, more time than any other iteration of the character. Daniel Craig didn’t just play Bond. He changed Bond, for the better. It’s...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
ourcommunitynow.com

James Bond movies ranked: The best and worst of 007

Over the course of an incredible six decades, there have been 27 James Bond movies. Now No Time to Die, the final one to star Daniel Craig as 007, has arrived after a prolonged wait. It just had its royal premiere ahead of hitting theaters,
MOVIES
MotorBiscuit

Why The James Bond Helicopter Fight In Spectre is Impossible (It’s Not The Reason You Think)

Helicopters and airplanes have been central to countless James Bond movies. Since Sean Connery’s From Russia With Love, through Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die, it seems bad guys aboard a helicopter are always chasing Agent 007. However, the opening of 2015’s Spectre flipped the script. James Bond is pursuing an assassin named Sciarra through Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade until Sciarra leaps aboard a waiting helicopter. When 007 climbs aboard, the two fight in mid-air. A US Marine Corps combat pilot pointed out that this Spectre scene is nearly impossible–but the reason why may surprise you.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bond 26: Where the 007 Franchise Should Go After Shocking ‘No Time to Die’ End

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for the ending of “No Time to Die.”] Let’s not mince words: the Daniel Craig era of James Bond is over. The star of five Bond films of varying success and tone, Craig has long made it plain that “No Time to Die” was going to be his last outing as the super-suave 007. As the Cary Fukunaga-directed feature finally (finally!) makes it way into theaters around the globe, any lingering questions about the possibility of Craig returning to the role, well, let’s just say they can finally be put to bed. And that’s...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Highest Grossing James Bond Film of All Time

The new Jame Bond film, “No Time To Die” has just been released. It is the 25th in a series about one of the most storied figures in movie history. This will be the last movie with Daniel Craig as an agent of the British Secret Service. The movie brought in $119 million internationally in its first weekend. That means it is likely to become the highest-grossing movie in the series.
BUSINESS
thebrag.com

(No) Time To Die: James Bond and 7 other series that time is up for

The 25th James Bond film came out this week. Yes, you read that right: the 25th in the series. That’s a lot of MI6 if you ask me. It really does feel as if the greatest fictional spy of them all has had his day. Daniel Craig served as the best Bond since the legendary Sean Connery; once he announced that this new film, No Time To Die, would be his last, everyone scrambled to wonder who would replace him in the role.
MOVIES
goombastomp.com

Spectre is a Love Letter to Classic James Bond Films

After the critical and commercial success of 2012’s Skyfall, expectations were soaring for the latest Bond adventure, Spectre. Whether or not it meets those lofty standards probably depends upon your affinity for the franchise. General audiences attracted to the simple, action-driven engines of Daniel Craig’s previous efforts will be disappointed by the methodical pacing. Disciples of Bond, however, will love director Sam Mendes’ tribute to the franchise’s more classical elements. Spectre succeeds as a complete story rather than standing on the shoulders of innovative set pieces. Not only is it Craig’s best Bond film, it’s the most definitive artistic statement on the super-spy since On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

The B-Side – James Bond: Part I (with Gavin Mevius)

Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between. Today we begin an epic, two-part James Bond-inspired podcast mini-series! We are discussing one B-Side film from each actor who has played Bond, made during or right before (or after) their tenure as Agent 007. For both parts we are joined by esteemed guest and the first person to FIVE TIMES ON THE PODCAST, intrepid editor and Co-Host of The Mixed Reviews Podcast Gavin Mevius!!!
MOVIES
Collider

Every Daniel Craig Bond Villain, Ranked

You can’t have a James Bond movie without a few key ingredients. There’s always going to be action sequences, you can count on 007 using nifty gadgets to help save the day, and there’s bound to be a lady or two that this secret agent takes a fancy to. On top of all that, there are the antagonists. James Bond features always have larger-than-life villains, ones who typically reside in secret lairs and have schemes tied to world domination. They’re such unabashedly theatrical characters and it’s no surprise that they’ve become a favorite part of the franchise.
MOVIES
B102.7

My Ten Favorite James Bond Films

As a lifelong fan of the James Bond film franchise, it's always a very special time for me when a new 007 movie hits the big screen. But when I settle into my seat for No Time To Die tonight (October 8), it will feel a bit different. Not only...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

