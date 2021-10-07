An unexplained (yet correct) ranking of every James Bond film

It’s Bond, James Bond Week here at For The Win, where we’ve shaken (not stirred) five days’ worth of content to celebrate the premiere of the iconic franchise’s 25th movie, No Time to Die. (No spoilers!)

I am here to rank the Bond movies.

Have I seen all of these films? Yes. I’m pretty sure. Some of the Daltons and Moores kinda run into each other, if I’m being honest, but as a not-very-employed blogger in the early 2010s whose roommate had a cable package with Spike TV, let’s just say I watched a lot of Bond films.

I’m not going to explain my choices nor their order. Just trust me that they are correct. Also, I’m not counting the 1967 version of Casino Royale nor the 1983 film Never Say Never Again because they’re sort of spin-off, not-official Bond films and also because I’ve never seen either of them.

So here is the correct list.

24. The World is Not Enough (1999)

23. Octopussy (1983)

22. A View to Kill (1985)

21. The Man With the Golden Gun (1974)

20. Die Another Day (2002)

19. Quantum of Solace (2008)

18. Licence to Kill (1989)

17. Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

16. The Living Daylights (1987)

15. Moonraker (1979)

14. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

13. For Your Eyes Only (1981)

12. Live and Let Die (1973)

11. Spectre (2015)

10. You Only Live Twice (1967)

9. The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

8. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

7. Dr. No (1962)

6. Goldeneye (1995)

5. Skyfall (2012)

4. Thunderball (1965)

3. From Russia With Love (1963)

2. Goldfinger (1964)

1. Casino Royale (2006)

There you go. Article over.