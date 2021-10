One of the great things about video games now, is that many of them have budgets as large as a studio movie, with cinematic sequences to match. It’s no coincidence that feature and TV adaptations of video games have improved at the same time, and one of the best could be coming up with HBO’s The Last of Us. Why? Because the game features a ton of gameplay that was designed to be cinematic.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO