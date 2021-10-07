CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hansen, ID

Car and Train Collide Near Hansen

By Benito Baeza
 5 days ago
HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A car and train collided early Thursday morning in Hansen. Images shared by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office show a freight train stopped at a crossing near Hansen and a white Ford sedan with front end damaged pushed to the side of the tracks. No word yet on any injuries or how long the crash blocked traffic. More information to come...

98.3 The Snake

AMBER ALERT Issued For Jerome ID 6-Year-Old Boy

UPDATE: This child has been safely located. (Original Story) An Amber Alert was recently issued by Idaho police just before 4 P.M. today. The child is thought to be in danger at the moment. The Jerome Police Department issued an Ambert Alert for a 6-year-old boy named Kingston James Solis....
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Jerome Idaho Teen Missing Since Oct 4

A Jerome teenager was recently added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth?. The Jerome Police Department has asked the public for information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Matthew Raymond Booth. Booth was reported missing on October 4, 2021. His profile is on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Boise Woman Killed in Four-vehicle Crash Near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Boise woman was killed when her car was hit by a pickup truck head-on north of Cascade Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 3:32 p.m. on Idaho Highway 55 when a tire that broke free from a utility trailer being pulled by a pickup headed north, went into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F350 pickup pulling an enclosed trailer. The driver of the Ford crossed into the northbound lane and hit the Honda Accord being driven by the Boise woman head-on. The two vehicles then went down an embankment. The trailer being pulled by the Ford became disconnected and kept going down the road where it hit a small car. Two of the other drivers involved were taken to an area hospital. ID 55 was blocked for about four hours. The Valley County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash along with the Idaho Department of Transportation.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls ID Missing Teen Last Seen October 1

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing area teenager. Have you seen Tristan Conner Sexton? His profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. Sexton, 17, was last reported seen on October 1, 2021. He is 5'10", and weighs 180 pounds.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Officers Respond to Shooting Sunday Night in Wendell, One Arrested

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wendell resident is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at another man late Sunday night and running from law enforcement. According to court documents, Anthony Munoz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance along with two misdemeanor charges of use or possession with intent to use a controlled substance, and resisting or obstructing officers.
WENDELL, ID
98.3 The Snake

Lack of Bus Drivers Closes Gooding Schools Tuesday (Oct. 5)

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-In a brief statement on social media, the Gooding School District announced the closure of school Tuesday, October 5. The district said it didn't have enough qualified bus drivers to run routes. Parents should have gotten a message earlier on Monday notifying them of the closure. The district also noted that the driver shortage could have an impact on the school schedule for Wednesday and Thursday depending on the availability of drivers. Parents will also receive a message if school is canceled then too.
GOODING, ID
98.3 The Snake

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Boise Street

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Boise authorities say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday evening and later died at a local hospital. According to the Boise Police Department, the woman had attempted to cross W. Overland Rd, just west of S. Five Mile Rd. at around 7:17 p.m. when she was hit by a westbound car. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she died. The driver of the vehicle stopped right away and no charges have been filed. The incident is still under investigation. Police said the woman had not been in a crosswalk.
BOISE, ID
Spot the International Space Station From Southern Idaho on Saturday

Space: the final frontier, is always up to something. Sometimes the surprises are natural and other times they are man-made and more predictable. The other day I was driving down Washington Street and thought I saw a light streak across the sky. When I got home I checked my dashcam footage and I wasn't crazy. I was surprised too. I posted the footage on a local Facebook group to see if others had seen it. People commented from all around Southern Idaho that they had seen it in Hailey, Twin Falls, and Buhl. These random lights in the sky always get our attention and we love seeing them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
