Georgia State

Georgia vs. Auburn football: What they're saying ahead of SEC showdown

By Isaac Trotter
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 126th edition of The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is right around the corner. It will be an absolute war between No. 2 Georgia and No. 18 Auburn. The Plains will be rocking on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) when 5-0 Georgia comes to town. Auburn has every intention of ending the Bulldogs' undefeated season. It would easily be the biggest win of the Bryan Harsin era. But Auburn knows it's in for one heck of a challenge.

