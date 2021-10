CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was seen in September. Police said Nataly Rodriguez was last seen on Sept. 27 around 6:40 p.m. when she reportedly left Merrily Lane, off of Mount Holly Road, in northwest Charlotte in a gray vehicle. She has not returned, and her parents are concerned for her safety, police said.