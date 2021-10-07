CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves: SportsTalkATL Staff NLDS Predictions

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the entire week, we’ve broken down the NLDS from all angles. Now, it’s time for my favorite part — predictions. The Brewers present a formidable matchup for the Braves, featuring arguably the best starting rotation in baseball. But Atlanta enters this series re-energized and red-hot following a trade deadline that resulted in a plethora of critical acquisitions. It’s about as even as a matchup as one can find on paper, but let’s see who our Braves writers believe has the edge.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportstalkatl.com

Vegas doesn’t love the Braves chances to win the World Series

With the entire playoff field now intact (sorry, Yankees), we have a much better idea of who Vegas thinks are the best teams in baseball. Here are the updated World Series odds following the Yankees loss to the Red Sox. Yep, you read that right. According to Vegas, the Braves...
MLB
Audacy

Why does Joc Pederson wear a pearl necklace during Braves games?

As Joc Pederson trotted around the bases at Miller Park after hitting a pinch-hit home run in Game 1 of the NLDS, it was impossible not to notice the pearl necklace that the Atlanta Braves outfielder was wearing. But if you thought that the 29-year-old had a heartfelt reason for...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Adam Duvall
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Devin Williams
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Brandon Woodruff
sportstalkatl.com

Braves: NLDS Game 2 Preview

After a disappointing 2-1 loss last night, the Braves will look to even up the series before coming to Atlanta. Riding the coattails of a fiery hot Max Fried, they will have another test on the mound in Brandon Woodruff, in what should be another great pitching duel. The Starters.
MLB
CBS Sports

2021 MLB playoffs: Brewers vs. Braves odds, NLDS Game 2 picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Atlanta Braves enter Saturday's Game 2 matchup with a sense of urgency against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves trail 1-0 in the 2021 NLDS after a frustrating 2-1 defeat on Friday in Milwaukee. Given that the series is a best-of-five matchup, Atlanta must win Game 2 behind starting pitcher Max Fried to avoid a perilous situation. Milwaukee can take full control with another victory, and the Brewers will send dominant right-hander Brandon Woodruff to the hill.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Chase Irle#The Braves Big 3#Ip#Brewers Burnes
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Release Arizona Fall League Roster

Today is a day that many prospect gurus crave and that is the Arizona Fall League Roster. With Minor League baseball getting back to normality, excitement for this league that collects some of the best talent in development is high once again. In today’s piece, we’ll take a look at the seven players selected to represent the Braves. Let’s dig in.
MLB
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Braves win NLDS Game 2, tie series

Max Fried pitched six scoreless innings, Austin Riley homered and the Atlanta Braves won Game 2 in their best-of-five National League Divisional Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta’s victory evens the series at 1-1. Fried pitched six innings, gave up three hits, no runs and struck out nine batters. The...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Predicting the Braves playoff roster 2.0

I did this exercise last week, but a few things have changed since then. Most notably, Spencer Strider received the call and even earned his first win in just his second major league appearance. It’s shocking to think, given Strider began the season with the August Green Jackers, the Braves A-ball affiliate, but his powerful arm could be useful out of the bullpen in the postseason. Let’s see what else has changed from my initial projections.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

What will the Braves rotation look like in the NLDS?

The Braves NLDS will feature a plethora of elite pitching matchups. Yesterday, Mark Bowman reported that Charlie Morton would receive the ball in Game 1. I think Max Fried deserves it more, given he’s been the best pitcher in baseball since the All-Star break, but you can’t really argue with Snitker for going with Morton, who has been the most consistent arm for the Braves all season and has a track record of success in the postseason. The 37-year-old veteran will likely be up against NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes of the Brewers and his league-leading 2.43 ERA. And what’s even crazier about that is Burnes’ minuscule 1.63 FIP actually suggests he’s been really unlucky this season.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's when the Braves will take on the Brewers in the NLDS

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves clinched the National League East title last week, but now the real test begins; the postseason. It starts with the National League Division Series when the Braves take on Milwaukee, which was once home to the Braves franchise. The first two games of the best-of-five series will be played at the Brewers' home.
MLB
Talking Chop

2021 NLDS Preview: Braves, Brewers split season series

Well, Braves fans, the Atlanta Braves professional baseball club overcame overwhelming odds this season to clinch their fourth straight division crown. They had to do so without the services of Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Soroka, Marcell Ozuna, and Travis d’Arnaud among others for vast swaths of this season, but they pulled it off and that is cause for celebration. However, we now must turn our attention to the upcoming matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers who coasted to the NL Central crown (despite the Cardinals’ September surge). The Brewers will have home field advantage in the five game series, but before we dig into previewing the series itself, lets look at how the regular season series between these two clubs went.
MLB
wtmj.com

Brewers begin NLDS against the Braves on Friday afternoon

The Brewers will play a pair of late afternoon games to start their push towards the World Series. Major League Baseball releasing game times through the first weekend of the Division Series this afternoon. The Brewers will open up their National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday,...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

The two X-factors to a deep Braves postseason run

The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason. The Braves had a pretty mediocre season up until August. It included an infamous MLB record 18-game streak in which the squad alternated wins and losses. Of course, the streak retroactively doesn’t count because it was cancelled out by a postponed game that was finished in September.
MLB
chatsports.com

2021 NLDS Preview: Brewers’ pitching staff will be stiff challenge for Braves

As the Atlanta Braves prepare to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, we’re previewing the matchup all week. Today, we’ll focus on the Milwaukee pitching staff, which has been the third best in baseball this season by fWAR. The Rotation. The Brewers’ rotation has been the best in baseball...
MLB
FanSided

Brewers: 3 X-Factors In NLDS Matchup Against Braves

With the regular season concluding, the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves are set to begin the National League Division Series starting on Friday October 8th. The NLDS is a best of five series in which Games 1, 2, and potentially 5 would be played in Milwaukee. The upcoming series will...
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

MLB Trade Rumors Braves Arb-Estimates

The Braves 2021 season is not done yet, and I hope it’s not done for quite some time. However, that hasn’t stopped MLBTradeRumors from putting out their annual arb-estimation for each team. If the Braves were to choose to keep all of their arb-eligible players, 15 players would either have to accept the Braves salary proposal or proceed to arbitration as the Braves are a strict “file and trial” team. That’s not going to happen. In today’s piece, “MLB Trade Rumors Braves Arb-Estimates”, there are quite a few players who the Braves will let walk, quite a few that the Braves will definitely keep, then there are some that are true fence-straddlers and are anyone’s guess whether the Braves will let them walk or decide to keep.
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves to hold watch parties for first two games of NLDS

Oct. 6—The Atlanta Braves will host watch parties at The Battery Atlanta for the first two games of the National League Division Series, as the team is in Milwaukee to face the Brewers on Friday and Saturday. The watch parties will be held on the Plaza and will begin 30...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy