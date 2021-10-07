CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Falcons: Atlanta’s top two receivers are not traveling to London

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Ridley and Russell Gage have both been ruled out of Sunday morning’s game against the Jets. This game was already going to be an uphill battle. The Falcons have trouble in London, Zach Wilson showed a lot of flashes leading the Jets to a win over the Titans last week, and Atlanta is already thin at receiver — even with Gage and Ridley. Olamide Zaccheaus and Tajae Sharpe will likely command a large share of targets at receiver, and Arthur Smith is going to have even more trouble getting Kyle Pitts in space with attention not being given to Ridley and Gage. Hayden Hurst, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Davis, and others will have a lot of slack to pick up in a can’t-lose game for the Falcons.

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
chatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been labelled with the most unwanted tag in sport - but there was to be no fourth-quarter heartbreak in London this time for the 36-year-old

It’s the tag every sportsman dreads. For all the hard work and dedication, all the victories and adulation, one dreaded moment can earn you that most unwanted of labels: the bottlejob. Somewhat harshly, the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan is best known not for his consistency as a 14-year franchise quarterback,...
NFL
CBS 46

Calvin Ridley not going to London with Atlanta Falcons due to personal matter

ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Falcons have announced that wide receiver Calvin Ridley will not be traveling to London this weekend for their game against the New York Jets. Additionally, Russell Gage and Marlon Davidson also will not be at the game due to their respective ankle injuries. The Falcons...
NFL
FanSided

Still need to pump the breaks on the Atlanta Falcon’s defense

The most shocking thing for the Atlanta Falcons during the first few weeks has been the defense outplaying the offense. With Arthur Smith coming in many expected an uptick in production for the offense immediately, that has not been the case one bit. The defense has been up and down...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
WSB Radio

The Falcons hold on to beat the Jets in London

It was Sunday morning NFL football for the Atlanta Falcons across the pond in London. And they might file a request to stay in England. It got close, but the Falcons held-on to beat the Jets 27-20 in a game played in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. QB Matt...
NFL
FanSided

Surprising Atlanta Falcons defender gets top PFF grade

It may not have been pretty but the Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Giants on Sunday to move their record to 1-2 on the year. It was a critical game as they have now given themselves a better shot to potentially compete for the playoffs. If they want to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Atlanta#Titans#American Football#Wr Calvin Ridley#Wr Russell Gage#Gage And Ridley
Hogs Haven

Three key matchups to watch in Sunday’s Washington Football Team vs. Atlanta Falcons game

Following a 22-point defeat in week three, Washington Football Team is trying to get back on track this week against a 1-2 Atlanta Falcons team, who are coming off of a 17-14 win against the New York Giants. Washington’s coaches are under fire yet again, mainly for three consecutive weeks of poor defensive performances and an offense that cannot stay on the field. Luckily for Washington, there is an opportunity against the Falcons to correct the course, but can they get out of Atlanta with a win? Let’s take a look at three matchups that can contribute to a win against the Falcons.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Week 5 Preview: Falcons vs. Jets

The 23rd episode of Talkin’ Birdy — our Falcons podcast here at SportsTalkATL — has arrived. This week, the guys recap the devastating loss to the Washington Football Team in more ways than one before getting into a preview of the Falcons matchup with the Jets. As always, you can find Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Or you can watch the full episode below.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons need to find more success in the run game

The Falcons faltered late in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team on both sides of the ball. The defense gave up a touchdown drive, that brought Washington within two points, against a replacement-level quarterback in Taylor Heinicke in the only way the Falcons know how to lose — excruciating fashion. Heinicke scrambled for what seemed like forever, then launched a prayer into the endzone, which Terry McLaurin caught.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Falcons make flurry of roster moves ahead of Week 5 matchup in London

The Falcons will travel across the pond to play the Jets in London for Week 5, but they’ll be without a few key players and joined by a couple of new names. Most notably, the team placed Isaiah Oliver on the IR after this gruesome play. Sources tell Michael Rothstein...
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Does Isaiah Oliver’s injury open the door for Richie Grant?

The Falcons are searching for a nickel back after Isaiah Oliver suffered a season-ending knee injury. It is a shame because he was playing some of the best football of his career since making the permanent switch from the boundary to the slot. Oliver has long been the verbal punching bag for Falcons fans, but this year has been different. For much of his career in Atlanta, he struggled on the boundary. He would flash his length and physicality at times then get burned other times; there was no consistency in his game until he made the move inside.
NFL
Observer-Dispatch

NY Jets vs. Atlanta Falcons: Everything you need to know as NFL returns to London

FLORHAM PARK — It has been a grueling start to the season for the New York Jets. But after facing some of the toughest defenses in the league and three road trips in their first five games spanning eight time zones, they have a chance to head into next week's bye with some real momentum if they can get a win over the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
sportstalkatl.com

Two Falcons players named to PFF 1st Quarter All-Pro Team

The bright spots of this Falcons team have been few and far between through the first quarter of the season. In Arthur Smith’s first season as a head coach, Atlanta hasn’t inspired much confidence. Still, they have seemingly improved in a different facet every week, which is all you can ask.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy