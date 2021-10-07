Dan Orlovsky Suggests Lions Should Have Drafted LB Micah Parsons

The Detroit Lions' defense will certainly be retooled over the course of the next couple of seasons.

General manager Brad Holmes used draft capital to begin rebuilding the defensive line, as Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill were selected in the second and third round of this past year's draft, respectively.

Speaking with Woodward Sports Network on Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky was asked to look back at who Detroit could have selected with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Seeing how good Micah (Parsons) is, I would probably go, man, Micah," Orlovsky replied. "I don't pretend to study defensive football and know the insides and outs of it. I was just listening to people talk about Micah and the people that I value their defensive opinion. They were saying he was good. I don't think anybody expected this good, though. You know what he looks like, he reminds me of (former 49ers linebacker) Patrick Willis."

Despite potentially selecting a player on defense, Detroit's former quarterback indicated that Penei Sewell is poised to potentially be the left tackle of the future for the Lions organization.

Sewell, Hockenson Both Could Play against Vikings

Detroit could have two key pieces of its offense for its Week 5 matchup against the Vikings.

One Lions Offensive Stat That Must Be Improved Quickly

Read more on the one offensive stat that the Detroit Lions must improve upon quickly.

Is Malik Willis Lions' QB of the Future?

Read more on whether Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the Detroit Lions' QB of the future.

Lions planning to face Minnesota Vikings without Sewell

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn indicated that the team was preparing to head on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings without their talented left tackle, who missed practice on Wednesday, dealing with an ankle injury.

"Right now, we're planning on going without him, but if he's ready, that'd be great," Lynn said.

Later during his media session, Lynn said, "I did not say that I didn't expect him to play. I don't think I said that. But, we'll see."