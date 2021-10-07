NFL Week 5 picks: Majority of experts taking Rams over Seahawks

For the fourth time in five weeks this season, the Los Angeles Rams are betting favorites. They’re 2.5-point favorites against the Seahawks tonight, according to Tipico Sportsbook, despite being on the road in Seattle – an always-difficult place to play.

The oddsmakers are predicting a close win by the Rams, and the majority of NFL experts are also taking them to knock off the Seahawks. According to NFL Pick Watch, 78% of experts are picking the Rams to win tonight. Despite that being a high number, it’s actually one of the lower numbers of Week 5 with 10 teams being picked by a higher percentage of experts than the Rams.

What’s impressive is that 73% of experts are picking the Rams to cover the spread against the Seahawks, so there’s some confidence that they’ll win by at least a field goal over Seattle. The only game with a larger contingent of experts picking a team to cover the spread is Titans -4 over the Jaguars.

The Rams have covered the spread in two of their four games, as have the Seahawks, so this is a tough game to predict.