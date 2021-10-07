CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Notes: Dickinson takes shot at Illini

By Scott Richey srichey@news-gazette.com
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The opening day of Big Ten Media Days tipped off Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis just more than 200 days removed from Illinois’ 2021 Big Ten tournament championship just down the street at Lucas Oil Stadium. The conference will be back in approximately five months months, returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 tournament, with the 14-team tournament held at the same venue players and coaches occupied on Thursday along with hundreds of reporters.

www.news-gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Tuesday Morning Quarterback: Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

The NFL is reeling after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last night. A New York Times report revealed racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments he allegedly made in emails years before the Raiders hired him in 2018. James Brown, host of "The NFL Today" and "Inside the NFL" on Paramount+, joins CBSN to talk about Gruden's resignation and other headlines from the world of sports.
NFL
The Associated Press

Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Kokomo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
College Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
College Basketball
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
Reuters

Former U.S. Navy engineer to face judge in submarine espionage case

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife on Tuesday are scheduled to face their first court hearing on Tuesday on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power in exchange for cryptocurrency. Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Cockburn
Person
Nancy Fahey
Person
Brad Underwood
Person
Brenda Frese
Person
Kevin Warren
CBS News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine mandates by "any entity" in the state

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday banning "any entity" in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. Abbott had previously issued orders banning government officials and entities from instating mask mandates. "No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy