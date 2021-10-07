CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Surging No. 19 Wake Forest visits upset-minded Syracuse

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 4 days ago

Nineteenth-ranked Wake Forest visits Syracuse on Saturday aiming to stretch its season-opening win streak to six games. The Orange are coming off a disheartening loss at Florida State in a game decided by a 34-yard field goal as time expired. Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman ranks sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense, averaging 293.5 yards per game. Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader is slated to make his third straight start for the Orange. Shrader rushed for a career-high 137 yards and three TDs and threw for another score in the 33-30 loss to the Seminoles.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#American Football#Wake Forest#Syracuse#Ap Sports#Seminoles
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Injury

For the first 20 years of Tom Brady’s NFL career, the legendary quarterback didn’t talk much about injuries. That’s changed in Tampa Bay. The former New England Patriots quarterback was typically very mum when speaking about his injury status. However, now that he’s older – and, perhaps, with a new organization – he’s speaking more freely about his status.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Eagles Fans Caught Doin’ It in the Men’s Bathroom

The Philadelphia Eagles played the Carolina Panthers on Sunday and won the game 21-18. Apparently, the game wasn't that exciting, (even though there was a streaker that ran on the field) because two young people got caught getting it on in the men's bathroom at Bank Of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NFL
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
chatsports.com

Miami football second ACC Coastal favorite behind Pittsburgh per ESPN FPI

The Miami football team is given a 22.6 percent chance to win the ACC Coastal division according to the ESPN Football Power Index. Pittsburgh is the current favorite at 38.8 percent. Miami plays at Pittsburgh on October 30. The meeting between the Hurricanes and Panthers could be the defacto ACC Coastal title game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rex Ryan has very harsh criticism for Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones

Patriots critics certainly got a lot of ammo Sunday as the team struggled and needed a late comeback to defeat the Houston Texans. How much of that actually falls on Jones is debatable. He went 23-for-30 with a touchdown but also threw an interception and tallied a modest 231 passing yards.
NFL
On3.com

David Pollack: Dabo Swinney has to change his philosophy at Clemson

Times are tough right now for Clemson football. Especially offensively, the Tigers have seen some serious struggles to begin the season. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack believes that some of Clemson’s struggles can be attributed to a lack of change in philosophy from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Pollack:...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy