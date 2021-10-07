Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center publishes 159 names of Nazi soldiers who murdered Jews one by one
Against the background of the official commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar Massacre, with the participation of the presidents of Ukraine, Germany and Israel, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC) has released the first installment of its ongoing research into those who carried out the murder of Ukrainian Jews on Sept. 29-30, 1941.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
Comments / 18