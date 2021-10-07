Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center publishes 159 names of Nazi soldiers who murdered Jews one by one

When ordinary people who have no intentions of making history step up to do the right thing, it reminds us that we all have the ability to be heroes. Jan Zwartendijk, a company man who risked the life of his wife and three children to help Jewish people flee to freedom during World War II, is finally getting his due after becoming the subject of a biography, "The Just: How Six Unlikely Heroes Saved Thousands of Jews from the Holocaust."

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO