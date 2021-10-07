CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center publishes 159 names of Nazi soldiers who murdered Jews one by one

By Israel Kasnett
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgainst the background of the official commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Babi Yar Massacre, with the participation of the presidents of Ukraine, Germany and Israel, the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center (BYHMC) has released the first installment of its ongoing research into those who carried out the murder of Ukrainian Jews on Sept. 29-30, 1941.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 18

kj roberts
2d ago

probably told to do it or be shot ,reminds me of bidens mandates. coercion works Hitler used it now biden is using it .both are Nazis

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Holocaust Memorial Center#The Murders#Holocaust Survivor#The Babi Yar Massacre#Ukrainian Jews#Jns#French#Roman Catholic#Jewish#Non Jews#German
Cleveland Jewish News

80 years later, rare photos reveal attempt to envision Babi Yar massacre

Eighty years after the Babi Yar massacre, rare images that tell the story of the Soviet-era struggle to commemorate the atrocity have been released for the first time by the National Library of Israel’s Central Archives for the History of the Jewish People (CAHJP). The photos reveal grisly yet critical early efforts to better understand the legacy of Babi Yar and remember its victims.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Ex-Nazi guard, 100, refuses to discuss atrocities at trial

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. However, Schuetz "will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation" at the trial, his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp told the court.
EUROPE
Telegraph

Russia hosts first royal wedding in more than a century in lavish two-day ceremony

Russia celebrated its first royal wedding in a century as Nicholas II’s purported heir married in an elaborate ceremony in the former Imperial capital of St Petersburg. Grand Duke Georgy Mikhailovich Romanov, a hereditary pretender to the Russian throne, tied the knot with Victoria Romanovna Bettarini in front of hundreds of guests at St Isaac's Cathedral on Friday.
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Nine barracks at Auschwitz death camp were vandalized with antisemitic, Holocaust-denying phrases

Nine windowless wooden barracks that each housed hundreds of prisoners at a time at an Auschwitz death camp were marked with antisemitic phrases and Holocaust-denying slogans on Tuesday, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said. The spray-painted vandalism was on buildings at Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the Nazi-run extermination site in occupied Poland....
VANDALISM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Upworthy

Unsung Dutchman who saved as many as 10,000 Jews during the Holocaust is finally getting his due

When ordinary people who have no intentions of making history step up to do the right thing, it reminds us that we all have the ability to be heroes. Jan Zwartendijk, a company man who risked the life of his wife and three children to help Jewish people flee to freedom during World War II, is finally getting his due after becoming the subject of a biography, "The Just: How Six Unlikely Heroes Saved Thousands of Jews from the Holocaust."
SOCIETY
Cleveland Jewish News

Spain seeks descendants of Hungarian Jews saved from Nazis by diplomat

The Spanish government released the names of Hungarian Jews who evaded Nazi persecution with the help of a Spanish diplomat in an effort to find their descendants and share their stories with the world. Yad Vashem recognized Angel Sanz-Briz as a Righteous Gentile in 1966 for saving approximately 5,200 Jews...
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Nazi hunters set to name and shame 2,000 Germans behind one of worst Second World War massacres

A team of modern-day Nazi hunters is set to identify up to 2,000 Germans involved in one of Hitler's worst massacres during the Second World War. The mass killing, which has been described as a "holocaust of bullets," saw the Nazis gun down 33,000 Jews at the Babi Yar ravine near Kiev, Ukraine on 29-30 September, 1941. The bodies are still buried there in a mass grave.
EUROPE
whtc.com

Ukrainians unearth hiding places of Jews in city sewers during Nazi Holocaust

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Under cobblestone streets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, diggers have uncovered new hiding spots in underground sewers where some Jews managed to flee from Nazi occupying forces during World War Two. More than 100,000 Jews, or around one third of the city’s population at...
EUROPE
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy