Question: We have a neighbor in his late 70s who is constantly complaining about something. Sometimes it’s his health and other times politics. Many of us in the neighborhood volunteer in various capacities in our community. We don’t have time to complain because we’re too busy. We’ve suggested to our complaining neighbor that he could volunteer as well and we’d help him find a place that would keep him busy and happy, but he hasn’t taken us up on our offer.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO