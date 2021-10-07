Kenneth Walker III Added to Maxwell Award Player of the Year Watch List
The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around player in the United States.
The award is very similar to the Heisman but differs in who the voters are. Last season Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won both awards.
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III has had a great season so far leading the NCAA FBS in rushing with 680 yards in addition to having 515 yards after contact which also leads the nation. Walker has nine total touchdowns while eight of them have been rushing.
Joining Walker in the midseason additions to the watch list are:
Bryce Young Alabama QB
Tanner Mordecai SMU QB
Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky QB
Jake Haener Fresno State QB
Blake Corum Michigan RB
Sean Tucker Syracuse RB
TreVeyon Hendersn Ohio State RB
Sean Clifford Penn State QB
Sam Hartman Wake Forest QB
All players named to the watch list will be eligible for considerations as semifinalists for the award. Semifinalists will be announced on Monday Nov. 1 and voting will commerce on Nov. 2.
