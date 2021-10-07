Kenneth Walker III Added to Maxwell Award Player of the Year Watch List

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player judged by a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, and NCAA head coaches and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club to be the best all-around player in the United States.

The award is very similar to the Heisman but differs in who the voters are. Last season Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won both awards.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III has had a great season so far leading the NCAA FBS in rushing with 680 yards in addition to having 515 yards after contact which also leads the nation. Walker has nine total touchdowns while eight of them have been rushing.

Joining Walker in the midseason additions to the watch list are:

Bryce Young Alabama QB

Tanner Mordecai SMU QB

Bailey Zappe Western Kentucky QB

Jake Haener Fresno State QB

Blake Corum Michigan RB

Sean Tucker Syracuse RB

TreVeyon Hendersn Ohio State RB

Sean Clifford Penn State QB

Sam Hartman Wake Forest QB

All players named to the watch list will be eligible for considerations as semifinalists for the award. Semifinalists will be announced on Monday Nov. 1 and voting will commerce on Nov. 2.