The 49ers were never going to be favored going into Arizona to take on the undefeated Cardinals. San Francisco has scuffled the last two weeks while Arizona continues winning and putting up a ton of points in the process. As a result, the Cardinals are favored by 4.5 points as of Saturday on Tipico Sportsbook, which is right about where the line was when the 49ers upset Arizona last year in the desert in Week 16.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO