Ella+Mila Nail Polish Deserves a Spot on Your Vanity

If living in NYC has taught me anything about how to elevate my personal style, it's that the key is in the basics. In a city as eclectic and inspiring as this one, it's not uncommon to experience dramatic style transformations on the regular. But while trends come and go with the seasons, my closet staples have remained. Long story short: Elevated basics are taking over my wardrobe, and I'm happy to be adding Everlane's new arrivals to the mix. I've been styling all of my fall 'fits around the ReLeather Sneaker, which is made from leftover scraps that would have otherwise gone to waste. This classic white sneaker adds a fresh feel to any monochromatic look (the proof is pictured above). If you're ready to spice up your fall lineup with some basic (but never boring) pieces, my favorite seasonal picks from Everlane are waiting for you below.

