Skin Care

Ella+Mila Nail Polish Deserves a Spot on Your Vanity

By Julia Marzovilla
Marie Claire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the weather outside slowly but surely settles into the sixties, it is finally time to admit that autumn is officially here. And with the changing of the seasons comes the very necessary task of updating my nail polish collection. I've officially done away with the neon and pastel hues from the summer months in favor of deeper, richer shades. And, while I love my old faithful colors and formulas, a few options from cult-favorite brand Ella+Mila have made their way into my usual rotation.

