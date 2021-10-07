Ella+Mila Nail Polish Deserves a Spot on Your Vanity
As the weather outside slowly but surely settles into the sixties, it is finally time to admit that autumn is officially here. And with the changing of the seasons comes the very necessary task of updating my nail polish collection. I've officially done away with the neon and pastel hues from the summer months in favor of deeper, richer shades. And, while I love my old faithful colors and formulas, a few options from cult-favorite brand Ella+Mila have made their way into my usual rotation.www.marieclaire.com
Comments / 0