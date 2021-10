While it may seem too early in the year for a fire pit or patio heater, especially in warmer parts of the country, consider last year’s shortage of propane, electric, and wood-burning outdoor heaters. By November and December of 2020, it was nearly impossible to find any kind of outdoor heater, thanks to the popularity of outdoor dining and socializing. If you regretted missing out on one last year, snag one now while they’re still in stock this year. This Flame Genie fire pit’s sale comes at a great time: It produces a larger flame and a warmer fire, and has a long burn time—and it’s on sale for under $100 right now on Amazon.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO