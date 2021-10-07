CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Aging in Place Can Be Expensive, but These Little-Known Resources Can Help With High Housing Costs

By Ana Lucia Murillo
Money
Money
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAMox_0cKKzggO00
Getty Images

We know most older adults want to stay in their homes as they age, but the cost of upkeep can be a strain on limited incomes.

That includes property taxes. Home prices have skyrocketed nearly 20% in the past year, and these rising values often result in higher bills. While property taxes vary greatly by location, the average U.S. home’s property tax bill was 4.4% higher in 2020 compared to 2019. This year is expected to be worse, with property taxes expected to rise by around 6.5%.

Meanwhile, seniors' incomes aren't keeping pace.

“[Older adults] are certainly vulnerable, and I think it’s not intuitive they would be,” says Geoffrey T. Sanzenbacher, a research fellow at the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College as well as an associate professor there.

From taxes to mortgages to maintenance costs that rise as a home ages, many seniors are struggling to make ends meet when it comes to one of the pillars of a comfortable life: stable housing. Fortunately, there are resources that can help if you or an older loved one need assistance:

Increase your income today with a Reverse Mortgage

If you've amassed a considerable amount of equity, a Reverse Mortgage can provide you with additional revenue. With no shortage of financial obligations, you deserve a break. Find out more today!

How to get help with property taxes

Property taxes in particular can “eat away at your income,” Sanzenbacher says. These taxes are influenced by your home’s value. With home values soaring, that unfortunately means some homeowners' property taxes are also rising.

That’s an issue for retirees relying mostly on Social Security. The program makes up 90% of monthly incomes for one in four recipients, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Each year, the Social Security Administration looks at inflation in order to decide how much Social Security checks will increase for the following year. Prices are up by more than 5% from a year ago, and Social Security checks are projected to increase about 6% for 2022, but that’s still nowhere near the growth in home prices.

“So if you’re relying solely on Social Security, then your income just grows with the average wage index, and your property taxes rise at the rate of home values,” he says. “So especially lower and middle income folks - home prices rise faster than wages.”

Fortunately, nearly all states offer some sort of property tax relief programs that seniors can take advantage of. In some cases, they even allow you to defer your property tax until you die or sell your house. (The way this is typically structured is that deferred taxes plus accumulated interest become a lien on your property, which can be settled when the property changes hands upon your death.) Other programs cap taxes at a certain percentage of your income, or exempt the first $25,000 of your home's value.

Property taxes – and the type of exemptions available – vary greatly depending on where you live. The nonprofit Lincoln Institute of Land Policy maintains a database of states' various property tax relief programs. They can be the boost that helps you keep your home or breathe a small sigh of relief. "There's a lot of eligible homeowners who are not actually applying and benefiting from the programs," says Adam Langley, a researcher at the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy who has written a number of reports on property tax relief.

That's because these programs can be complicated to apply for in some cases, and because there's just not enough conversation and awareness. That means, "a lot of people are leaving money on the table," Langley says.

Ad

Make your home equity work for you with a Cash-Out Refinance.

A cash-out refinance allow you to borrow against your existing equity, freeing up extra cash for debt consolidation, education expenses, and more. Click below to get started.

How to budget for home maintenance costs

Maintenance costs can also be prohibitive, especially with older houses. In Cleveland, director of aging Mary McNamara says most of Cleveland’s housing stock is around a century old, often with decades of deferred home repairs that are too expensive for elderly homeowners on fixed incomes.

“Many people are living in homes that need modifications to be able to age in place,” McNamara says. “A 100-year-old home, if it's had any deferred maintenance because of fixed incomes that come with retirement — roofs, electrical, porch, plumbing, all those things need to regularly be maintained. But then the issue of how do we also modify a home so that people can live on one floor, whether that's adding lifts or wheelchair ramps, making bathrooms accessible.”

Experts say you should expect to spend between 1% and 4% of your home’s value on maintenance every year. That means if you own a house that’s now valued at $400,000, you’ll need anywhere from $4,000 to $16,000 each year to keep it in good shape. If any maintenance is deferred, or if the house is getting older, expect that number to be on the higher end.

McNamara says older folks in Cleveland want to age in their homes and so the city helps them with programs that pay for home repairs for seniors on a limited basis.

The city is the poorest large city in the country, with 22.7% of seniors living in poverty, part of an upward trend there.

“I think there's a portion of the population for whom [it] is very possible in Cleveland to retire comfortably. I think there's also this population, though, that is living on really Social Security alone,” McNamara says. “And that can be really challenging for them.”

Ad

If your income has taken a hit, a Home Equity Loan may offer less expensive help.

Using a line of credit secured by home equity can aid you in your time of need. Click below to learn more.

Reverse mortgages can help you tap your equity

One positive outcome of higher home values is increased home equity for owners. Reverse mortgages offer one way for homeowners ages 62 and over to convert a portion of that equity into payments.

A similar option to property tax deferrals, reverse mortgages are loans that rely on your house as collateral. “A reverse mortgage is like a forward mortgage in that it involves a loan which is secured by the house,” says Jack Guttentag, a retired economist who now runs the website The Mortgage Professor and is a proponent of reverse mortgages in some situations.

“What makes it reverse is that the borrower, instead of getting a large amount of money upfront and paying it off over time, receives money in a variety of possible ways and doesn’t have to repay it until he leaves the house or dies,” Guttentag explains.

It can be a tricky process, he notes, with a lack of transparency around lender rates (which he attempts to remedy in part by providing updated comparisons of rates on his website). Estate heirs are sometimes opposed to the owners using reverse mortgages, Guttentag says, since “when the borrower dies the loan has to be repaid and it’s repaid by selling the house and then whatever is left over goes into the estate.”

Regardless, he says you as a homeowner have to make the decision that’s in your personal interest. That also goes for deciding how you want to get your reverse mortgage payments, which can end up totaling around 60% of your home's equity (although that varies depending on the type of loan and other factors).

“The better option is the one that best meets the needs of the particular homeowner,” Guttentag says. “Too many take out reverse mortgages in cash in the first year, and then they have nothing left later. That’s a poor option but it’s one that people who are in financial distress may select. The safer option is the 10 year payment where you get a payment every month while you live in the house.”

Lastly, there’s the roommate option for lowering expenses. “I know it may not work for everyone, but I really think some seniors should consider living together (think Golden Girls),” says Robin Giles, a certified financial planner in Katy, Texas. “Often seniors are widowed and don’t have the ability to live on their own with half the Social Security income and all the housing costs as before they were widowed. This arrangement helps financially, but it can also helps with loneliness, care and support issues.” And it can be fun.

Ad

Protect your retirement with a Reverse Mortgage.

With an additional income, you can cover health care expenses or even invest in things that will improve your quality of life. Find out more about Reverse Mortgages by clicking below.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

Where Seniors Can Find Help With High Housing Costs

We know most older adults want to stay in their homes as they age, but the cost of upkeep can be a strain on limited incomes. That includes property taxes. Home prices have skyrocketed nearly 20% in the past year, and these rising values often result in higher property tax bills.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estate Taxes#Property Taxes#Mortgage#Poverty#Social Security
providencejournal.com

Opinion/Kallman and Speakman: ARPA funds can help to solve RI's housing crisis

Sen. Meghan Kallman, D-Pawtucket, and Rep. June Speakman, D-Warren, were the sponsors of legislation to establish a dedicated stream of funding for affordable housing in Rhode Island. Rhode Island is facing a housing emergency. We have been for years. And now we have an extraordinary opportunity to address it. With...
WARREN, RI
Daily Commercial

Around the House: Hidden expenses in construction projects are costly

When considering a home repair or construction project, homeowners must decide between hiring a professional to do the work or doing it themselves. Most of the time, errors are made when making cost comparisons between the two options because homeowners fail to calculate the hidden costs in a construction project.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Motley Fool

This Social Security Move Could Help You Avoid a 30% Reduction in Benefits

You may end up relying heavily on Social Security during retirement. Filing at the wrong time could leave you with a much lower benefit for life. Millions of seniors routinely rely on Social Security to cover many of their retirement expenses. Ideally, you'll be kicking off your golden years with money outside of Social Security -- perhaps a pension, or a nest egg housed in an IRA or 401(k) plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Housing projects to get help with material costs

Stormont is to give housing associations up to £15m to deal with the soaring costs of building materials. The money will be available for schemes already on site and those due to start in the coming months. Across the construction sector, builders are struggling to complete jobs at their quoted...
CONSTRUCTION
High Country News

How community control of housing and land can help solve the housing crisis

Communities are turning to land trusts and real estate cooperatives as possible solutions. In hot housing markets across the West, people are purchasing homes with cash. It’s another sign of growing inequality in an economy where housing is an especially lucrative commodity. Private equity firms and multinational companies are buying up affordable single-family homes, mobile home parks and entire apartment buildings as investments, while a rising number of people struggle to meet skyrocketing rents. For many, the idea of owning a home — that American symbol of success and stability — is increasingly out of reach.
REAL ESTATE
CBS 42

Why Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation. Over the last 10 years, the Social […]
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Direct Payment Necessary For Group With Unprecedented Pressure

Many Americans have made it clear that they would find another stimulus check beneficial when it comes to how the money helps them navigate their lives following the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, a new petition asking for payments has fully singled out one specific segment of the population, detailing that another $1,400 check would be most beneficial to them as inflation continues to cause prices to soar.
BUSINESS
Money

Money

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy