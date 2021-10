Jonny Clayton is the final player through to the Quarter-Finals of the World Grand Prix after seeing off Jose de Sousa in a superb display 3-1 in sets. Clayton will now take on Krzysztof Ratajski in tomorrow's Quarter-Finals after coming from a set down to see off 'The Special One' with four ton plus checkouts including a high of 116, three 180's and a 94.95 average.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO