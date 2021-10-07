Laurie Anderson is why we have multimedia art

WASHINGTON - I'm sitting on the floor in a dark room with Laurie Anderson. We were searching around for a quiet spot somewhere within "The Weather," her sprawling survey exhibition on view through July 31 at the Hirshhorn Museum, and we gave up. Her career has no quiet spots. So...
1. An ill-assorted collection of parts assembled to fulfill a particular purpose. 1. Use ill-assorted parts to make (something). Join Joe’s Pub for five nights of Kludge. Curated by Joe’s Vanguard Residency artist Laurie Anderson, the lineup includes poet Anne Carson, “audio provocateur” Arto Lindsay, writer Lafcadio Cass, and cellist Rubin Kodheli. This multi-faceted array of artists will be experienced differently every evening.
There was a grand plan for Todd Haynes’ new film, his first documentary, on seminal Sixties rock ensemble The Velvet Underground. They would bring extant founding members of the band like John Cale andMaureen (Mo) Tucker, for a performance at the movie’s premiere. That, sadly, was not to be. The premiere, though, with a posh party at Jazz at Lincoln Center, celebrated the creative energy from which the New York Film Festival emerged, and downtown artists for whom the Velvets were catalyst.
The first time you see Laurie Anderson on stage, dragging a bow across a violin, and the sound that comes out is nothing anything even vaguely like a violin, it seems less like she’s playing an actual instrument, and more like she’s performing some odd dance with prop and synth soundtrack. But she is, in fact, playing an instrument — her legendary tape-bow violin. Here’s Laurie Anderson talking about the violin and more, via CDM:
Finally today, many of us have snapshots of ourselves as infants. But pianist Simone Dinnerstein has a different kind of baby picture. Her father, Simon, included her sitting on her mother's lap in his enormous 14-foot wide painting, The Fulbright Triptych. That 1974 masterwork is at the center of a new multimedia performance piece devised and directed by Dinnerstein. It's called "The Eye Is The First Circle," and it premieres Thursday. Jeff Lunden has this report.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art in November is opening what they call a “major reappraisal” of its contemporary collection. The new installation named “How Do We Know The World?” is grounded in social history rather than chronology, the museum said.
The museum said the new contemporary wing “offers visitors a more meaningful way to experience and connect with the art on view by emphasizing how artists observe, understand, and respond to our shared everyday circumstances.”
The reappraisal was done mostly over the pandemic, so the presentation is organized around themes of “care, progress, wayfinding, self-possession, witnessing, reckoning and legacy,”...
Wander into Chris Reid’s new studio this weekend and you’ll experience vibrant colors jumping off the canvas of her plein air painting capturing a snapshot of her expansive gardens. But just as quickly as your eyes lock in on the yellows, pinks and greens of Reid’s pastel creation, your ears...
One of the brand-new original projects coming to discovery+ this Ghostober is a horror anthology series titled The Haunted Museum, a collaboration between Eli Roth and Zak Bagans. Each episode of the new series features terrifying “mini horror films” that are all based on some of the most cursed artifacts...
Madonna held a secret ‘Madame X’ gig in New York on Friday night (October 8) and ended it by taking the show to the streets of Harlem. The original concert took place at the Manhattan neighbourhood’s Ginny’s Supper Club and celebrated the release of the film version of Madame X.
The Anderson Gallery on Selma Avenue, owned by retired Selma dentist Gery Anderson, hosted a showing of excellent works of abstract expressionism from 1960’s New Orleans on Sept. 16. The show included pieces from the collection of the late Lyn and Bill Kendall of Sardis. According to Anderson, “Most of...
To answer your question right off the bat: No, Gary Allan Poe doesn’t think he’s related to Edgar Allan Poe. But that shouldn’t (and doesn't) prevent him from creating a Poe-centric show. That’s what he’s done with a production commemorating the 172nd anniversary of the author’s death (his exact cause...
Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17.
“Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won since 1949.
Just acquired by IFC Films and Film Nation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s eponymous novel that looks back on her experience with abortion when it was...
Friends of the Public Garden and NOW + THERE teamed up to host a public art piece titled “What Do We Have In Common?” on Boston Common until Oct. 26 with a purpose to provoke discussion and thought regarding the nature of ownership. “What Do We Have In Common,” created...
Night owls roaming the streets of Harlem, New York at 2 a.m. on Saturday (Oct. 9) were treated to a near-religious experience when Madonna and Jon Batiste led an impromptu sing-along of "Like a Prayer" down 126th Street. The New Orleans-style street party started nearby at Ginny’s Supper Club in...
Friday, October 1, 2021. Partly cloudy, and sunny, yesterday in New York with temps in the mid-60s by day and mid-50s by night. Huge, billowing dark clouds passing through but no rain upon us. Yesterday, as I was continuing to edit my bookcases to eliminate the problem of too many...
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. How many details must a writer change before real life turns into fiction? That’s a central...
MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival returns in October with MNFF Selects, a monthly in-person screening series at the Town Hall Theater located adjacent to the town green in downtown Middlebury. MNFF Selects is back in the theater this October, kicking off a once-a-month run over eight months through...
When Madonna says she is going to appear onstage for her first true performance in two years, there is only one thing to do: Go!
The pop icon hosted the intimate, invite-only event in Harlem Friday night at Ginny’s Supper Club in the lower level of the restaurant Red Rooster in celebration of the premiere of her documentary concert film “Madame X” streaming on Paramount+.More from WWDThe Most Iconic MTV VMAs Looks of All TimePhotos of the Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show PerformancesTop 27 Designer and Celeb Moments at the Met Gala [PHOTOS]
There might be one or two reasons you can’t make it to the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City right now. But don’t worry, the Newport Performing Arts Center can bring world-class opera to you, with The Met: Live in HD. The series returns for a 15th season with...
In the book before Laurie moves to Concord, he has been tossed around in Europe from one boarding school to another and then he moves to live with his grandfather and they have to build their relationship from the scratch. Older Mr Lawrence had rejected the marriage of Laurie´s parents so since the beginning Laurie feels unwanted and this is why he becomes so attached to the Marches. He even calls Marmee his mother and that is why he is clinging on to Jo so much. Because of Jo´s idealization towards the masculine Laurie thought he could do anything and she would always forgive him. Hannah describes Laurie as a weathercock. He is a character with constant mood changes. He can be sensitive but he also has a high temper. Which has never been shown in the films. He can be very inconsiderate towards other people´s feelings (same way as Jo) like during the time when he was catfishing Meg (never adapted). Times, when Laurie is sweet and caring, are the times when he puts other people before him. Like during Beth´s illness and when he went to cheer up Amy when she was staying at aunt March.
More than 150 years ago, Edgar Allen Poe, literary icon and father of gothic horror, died a dark and untimely death. His demise is shrouded in so much mystery, the story could easily be plucked from the pages of one of his books.
