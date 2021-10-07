CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNY’s early October fall foliage update

By Daniel Maslowski
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The most current update to the fall foliage report is for this week from October 6th, 2021 to October 12th, 2021. We’re at the midpoint of foliage across Central New York with areas in the Adirondacks and the North Country already at peak. Our peak is expected to occur within the next week. With the most recent temperature outlook showing warmer than average temperatures for the next two weeks, we’ll have an interesting set up for foliage this year.

