After the shocking ending of the James Bond movie No Time To Die, you may have some questions. If for some reason, you’re not obsessed with the long history of these twenty-five movies, which began way back in 1963, then you’ll be forgiven as to the extra significance of a very specific line from Daniel Craig at the end of this movie. On top of that, if you’re confused as to why Louis Armstrong’s song “We Have All the Time In the World,” is such a HUGE deal in No Time To Die, we have all the time in the world to explain.

