CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

TKR TV: Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell talks Big Ten Media Day

By Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport Publisher
Scarlet Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVE PIKIELL: It’s great to be back here. I thank everyone for coming here today. First of all, I would like to welcome the new coaches in our league, Mike Woodson at Indiana, Ben Johnson at Minnesota, and Micah Shrewsberry at Penn State. It’s an unbelievable league with really unbelievable coaches, great people, and a great conference with many, many challenges. I just wanted to wish them luck and welcome them to this great conference. Truly excited to be here. Year six for our basketball program.

rutgers.rivals.com

Comments / 0

Related
onthebanks.com

Rutgers men’s basketball picked 8th in B1G preseason media poll

The 2021-22 preseason poll for Big Ten men’s basketball was released on Wednesday prior to the league’s Media Days in Indianapolis on Thursday and Friday. Rutgers was picked to finish in 8th place by the media this season. The Scarlet Knights received 11 fewer votes than seventh place Indiana and 58 more votes than ninth place Iowa, who finished one vote above tenth place Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
onthebanks.com

Everything Steve Pikiell said at his B1G Media Day press conference

Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell spoke at Big Ten Media Day in Indianapolis on Thursday morning. Entering his sixth season on the job, the Scarlet Knights were picked to finish in 8th place in the Big Ten preseason media poll after finishing in the top half of the conference and making the NCAA Tournament last season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said Same Thing About Scott Frost Last Night

Another week, another crushing loss for Scott Frost. Nebraska was in position to secure a huge road win at Michigan State on Saturday night. The Huskers led the Spartans by a touchdown with just a couple of minutes to play. However, Nebraska was unable to move the ball and lock up the victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Bob Stoops: Everyone Is “Sleeping” On 1 College Football Team

Coming off a 3-0 start to their 2021 season, including a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus, the Oregon Ducks are now ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation. Even with this solid ranking though, former Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops believes fans and analysts from around the country are “sleeping” on the Ducks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher reacts to being first former assistant to beat Nick Saban

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M finally snapped the streak of former Nick Saban assistants to beat the Alabama coach. He shared his reaction to that with Jamie Erdahl and CBS Sports after the Aggies stunned Alabama, 41-38. The updated record of Saban against former assistants is now 24-1. Fisher said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Woodson
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Brandin Knight
Person
Steve Pikiell
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Iowa Fans’ Field Storm After Beating Penn State

No. 3 Iowa may have been the higher-ranked team than No. 4 Penn State today, but no one was keeping Hawkeye fans off the field after today’s win. The game was about what you expect in a top five Big Ten battle with Iowa involved: relatively low scoring, with the defenses dictating the game. Iowa had just 305 yards on the day, but outgained Penn State, which was held to 287, and turned it over four times.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tkr Tv#Rutgers Basketball Hc#Penn State#A Hall Of Fame
The Spun

Look: Spencer Rattler’s Reaction To Caleb Williams TD Is Going Viral

Spencer Rattler’s infamous ego was on full display against Texas on Saturday afternoon. The Oklahoma quarterback got off to a disastrous start against the Longhorns and found himself in a 28-7 hole in the first quarter. Lincoln Riley knew his team needed a spark. That’s when he brought in another one of his five-star quarterbacks, Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Fans Questioning Kirk Ferentz’s Odd Decision At End Of Game vs. Penn State

Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial. After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Sean Clifford injury update: Who is Penn State QB Ta’Quan Roberson?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are without starting quarterback Sean Clifford, who went to the locker room with an injury. Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Just when it looked like Penn State was in control of their top-five matchup with Iowa, quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room. Clifford appeared...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University

Comments / 0

Community Policy