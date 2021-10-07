UN: 10,000 displaced as clashes escalate over key Yemen city

Yemen's Huthi rebels could be on the verge of changing the course of the war as they close in on a key northern city, experts say, warning millions of refugees are at risk. Hundreds of fighters have died in fierce clashes this month after the Iran-backed insurgents renewed their campaign for Marib, the government's last bastion in the oil-rich northern region. Seizing Marib would be a game-changer, completing the rebels' takeover of Yemen's north while giving them control of oil resources and the upper hand in any peace negotiations. It also raises fears for the more than two million refugees living in camps in the region after fleeing other frontline cities during the long-running conflict.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 14 DAYS AGO