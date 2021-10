Brandon Hagel is still as good as he was at the end of last season for the Blackhawks… But one thing needs to be improved. Brandon Hagel is probably one of the best steals for the Blackhawks in the last decade. He was not drafted by the franchise, but they picked him up after he was released by the Buffalo Sabres. Drafted in the sixth round, I doubt anyone thought he would be a swiss-army knife type of player he is now, but the Blackhawks are definitely happy that he is.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO