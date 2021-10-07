Grygla - Judith Hendrickson, 79, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls. Judith May Blechinger was born January 22, 1942 in St. Paul, the daughter of Thomas and Gail (Martin) Blechinger. She was re-baptized in 1967. She attended Davis Elementary school and Monroe High School. On October 3, 1959 Judith was united in marriage to Ray Hendrickson. She worked in the Ada school lunch program, Ada Nursing Home in housekeeping and as a dietary aid in the Ada Hospital. Judie worked as a nanny in West St. Paul for several years. She was a member of the Ada Jaycees, and Grygla Fourtown Sportsman’s Club. She liked gardening, bird watching, collecting roosters, and long drives in the country. Judie enjoyed visiting with friends, and time with her grandchildren. She moved up to the tree farm in the Jackpines when Ray retired in 2001. Judith’s survivors include: husband, Raymond Hendrickson; children, Julie Ann (Bruce) Grossman, Kenneth Ray (Jill) Hendrickson, Terri Lynn Fischer and Robert Charles Hendrickson; five grandchildren, Stephanie Jo (Kylen) Hagen, Kimberly (Tom Korsgaard) Fischer, Kristina Kay Fischer (Susan-mother of), Andrew Hendrickson, and Jonathan Hendrickson; 6 great grandchildren, Jackson Grossman, Harlie Hagen, Grayden Hagen, Auldin Ward, Thea Ward, John Korsgaard; brothers,Daniel, Thomas, Allen; and many other relatives and friends. Judith was preceded in death by mother, Gail; father Thomas; sisters, Joyce Palmen, Gail Houle, Jeannette McCann; and brother James. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Clements Catholic Church in Grygla, with Father Adam Hamness presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. Family condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com A00003B2021OT13