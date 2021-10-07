CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Steve Lekwa: Finding traces of past human habitat

Ames Tribune
 5 days ago

Those who love to wander along Iowa’s wooded stream valleys may not realize that they’re passing through what were once farmyards or even whole village sites. The signs of habitation left behind by those who occupied the land before us may not be very apparent, and even if noticed, may not be recognized for what they are.

www.amestrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

“Mystery of Manu” – A Strange Tree in the Amazon Rainforest Left Scientists Scratching Their Heads for 50 Years

“Mystery plant” from the Amazon declared a new species after nearly 50 years of flummoxing scientists. In 1973, a scientist stumbled upon a strange tree in the Amazon rainforest, unlike anything he’d ever seen. It was about 20 feet tall, with tiny orange fruits shaped like paper lanterns. He collected samples of the plant’s leaves and fruits, but all the scientists he showed them to wound up scratching their heads– not only were they unable to identify the plant as a species that had previously been described by scientists, but they couldn’t even declare it a new species, because they couldn’t tell what family it belonged to. But in a new study in the journal Taxon, scientists analyzed the plant’s DNA and determined where it belongs in the family tree of trees, finally giving it a name meaning “Mystery of Manu,” after the park in Peru it came from.
WILDLIFE
Boone News-Republican

Steve Lekwa: Sorting out those confusing asters

I have always enjoyed learning the names of wild plants, birds and animals that I encounter. I own quite a few field guides to help me identify them and can usually figure out even some of the more nondescript trees, birds and animals. Some plants are difficult to pin down,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
mynbc5.com

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity wants to buy your land

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you’re looking to get rid of some land, Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity has a great opportunity for you. The organization buys land in Chittenden County every year and volunteers descend on the sites to start building homes from the ground up. With your help, Habitat...
BURLINGTON, VT
toledocitypaper.com

Perrysburg business donates to Habitat for Humanity

Cutting Edge Countertops is donating a minimum of $12,000 to Habitat for Humanity during October, which is Kitchen and Bath month. Last year, Cutting Edge donated nearly fifteen thousand dollars to help those impacted by the pandemic and hope to continue to help again this year, according to a press release.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WBAY Green Bay

5 Reasons to Support Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity

Sponsored - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore impacts every area of the community. One third of all Wisconsinites spend over half their income on housing, making it hard to achieve financial stability. The Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore is your local connection where the entire community can benefit from donations and shoppers.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
natureworldnews.com

Imaging Technology Reveals Hidden Ancient Maya City with Buildings

(Photo : Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Lumix) To the bare eye and on archeologists' map, it gave the look of every other hill amid the undulating panorama of Tikal, the historic Maya city-kingdom with inside the lowlands of northern Guatemala. But while researchers zoomed in on an aerial...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Railroads#Native Americans#Fish#Animals#Chickens#Farmyards
newschannel6now.com

Habitat for Humanity helps mother to become a homeowner

News Channel 6 partnering with WFAFB, Hamilton Bryan for canned food drive. A line of severe storms will cross the area this evening. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns. Atmos Energy makes $10K donation to Hands to Hands Community Fund. Updated: 10 hours ago. A line of severe...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
weareiowa.com

GDM Habitat for Humanity ReStore Tool Lending Library for Fall Projects | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | The Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity ReStore Tool Lending Library has over 350 tools ready for use to take on your fall projects. A yearly membership, starting at $25, gives you access to all these tools at no additional cost! There is even the ability to reserve certain tools for your upcoming projects to ensure they are available and now, this can all be done ONLINE as well as in person. Go to www.gdmhabitat.org/restore for all the information!
ADVOCACY
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Smith Mountain Eagle

Habitat for Humanity relishes first Charity Home Tour role

This year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour (SMLCHT), the 30th year in the event’s history, marks the first time Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has been a participating charity. “We’re in the midst of launching ‘Habitat 2.0’ — a revitalized construction and community engagement program — so it’s...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
News19 WLTX

Habitat for Humanity observes ‘World Habitat Day’

COLUMBIA, S.C. — October 4th marks World Habitat Day. Since 1985, the day has been designated to reflect on the basic rights to adequate shelter. This is something that is celebrated all over the world," said Nancy Lee, Habitat for Humanity SC's Executive Director. "It's not just about Habitat for Humanity, and it's about housing and affordable-safe-decent shelter. 40 out of the 46 counties in South Carolina is unaffordable to rent a basic two-bedroom apartment."
COLUMBIA, SC
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
fox44news.com

Habitat for Humanity raises walls on another home

The Munoz family raised the walls on their new Habitat for Humanity home today. Sandra Munoz said her mom’s dream of becoming a homeowner is coming true. “I’m really blessed and thankful that there’s people out there that give back to the community,” Munoz said. The Habitat for Humanity homes...
CHARITIES
IFLScience

Necropsy Reveals The Freaky "Fingers" Hiding Beneath Whales' Flippers

Looking at a modern whale, it’s hard to imagine these creatures once walked on land. Of course, back then they looked a little different, but as a recent photo from a necropsy revealed, whales have hung on to a few of their land-based traits, including a rather haunting hand-like appendage. Beneath a whales’ flipper isn’t the paddle-like anatomy you might imagine, but instead a pentadactyl limb consisting of five finger-like bony protrusions. Or, as we prefer to call it, GHOST HAND.
WILDLIFE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Based Researchers Crack Genetic Blueprint Of Blue Crabs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in this state, chances are you know and adore these little guys. “All Marylanders love to eat big juicy fat blue crabs,” said Dr. J. Sook Chung, a doctor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. Since 2015 scientists have been studying blue crabs-what diseases impact them, how warmer water temperatures affect them, which females have the best reproductive ability, etc. In preparation for the future as climate change is seen as inevitable. “Some of the traits make them stronger animals to disease resistance or growing really fast,” said Chung. A female crab was taken from...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy