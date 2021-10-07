TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/7/21): What We Wanted for the 50th Anniversary, “Who Wants to Win A Lot of Corbucks?”, Rejected Kingdom Hearts Worlds, and More

With Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration underway, you might be wondering what will be different about your trip if you head to the parks during the 18-month long fest. There’s a lot to see, and you’ll want to take in as much as possible while you’re there to soak in all the enchantment. The Orlando, Florida-based theme park is already known as the most magical place on earth, and these Disney World 50th Anniversary park exclusives will help you see why the company has dubbed its golden anniversary as the “world’s most magical celebration.”

