Shirley Mae Billerbeck of rural Osseo passed away surrounded by family on 10/6/21 at the age of 92. Shirley was born on September 21, 1929 in Arpin, WI to Wray and Emma Smith. Shirley graduated from Black River Falls High School in 1947. She was united in marriage to Wallace Billerbeck on May 5, 1951 at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in Northfield, WI. They owned and operated the Northfield Hardware Store from 1960-1969. She spent most of her life tending to their farm in rural Osseo since 1964.