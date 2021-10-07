CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battles in EVE Online Will be Even Bigger; CCP Tests Important Changes

Cover picture for the articleLarger battles in EVE Online, more stable gameplay and no downtime? All this may be enabled by a solution, which CCP Games is currently working on. EVE Online is famous for many achievements of its players, but let's agree - it's the huge battles that attract the most attention. Clashes of space fleets may soon become even bigger thanks to the changes announced by devs at CCP Games. Details are discussed in an extensive technical post on the game's official website.

