Battlefield 2042 Beta Footage in 4K on Ultra Settings
Battlefield 2042 beta testing has brought with it plenty of gameplay demonstrations from DICE's new shooter - even in 4K resolution on Ultra settings. Open beta of Battlefield 2042 attracted a large crowd. At the hottest moment, the game was played simultaneously by more than 127,000 Steam users (via SteamDB), and this is only one of the five platforms on which the beta is available. It's not surprising - the game's (excessive?) popularity was already evidenced by server problems.www.gamepressure.com
Comments / 0