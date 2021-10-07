Art league news

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wyoming Valley Art League announced on Tuesday its ‘Fine Taste, Fine Wine!’ event, set for Thursday, Nov. 4. The event will raise funds for the art league through a wine, beer and restaurant showcase from a number of local venues. Held at the WVAL Circle Center of the Arts, the event will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. that night, and it will feature art, live music and, of course, delicious food and drink. Tickets are on sale now at wyomingvalleyartleague.org. Appearing in the photo are, from left: Allison Maslow, gallery director, Don Armstrong, president, Margie Bryant, past president, Robert Husty, Bob Borwick, event co-chair. Seated, Patricia McMahon Lacey and Kathleen Kroll, event chair.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO