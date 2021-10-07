Tote González, the Spanish director after Marvel's last success: I want destruction and a fat Hollywood project

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy says that he's "deeply invested" in the success of the Marvel franchise. Before the movie got out into the world, the actor spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what comes next for Eddie Brock and the symbiote. Hardy said, "I'm deeply invested in this particular franchise. If it's successful, there is another one to do." That seems promising, and the Rotten Tomatoes score for the sequel seems to be trending in the right direction. By all accounts, that post-credits scene will help buoy some of the excitement as well. A lot of fans were a bit skeptical headed into Venom a couple of years ago. But, a massive box office haul and some offbeat sensibility go a long way. Now, the sky might just be the limit for Venom and Eddie. Wherever that road leads, Hardy will be there ready to work.

