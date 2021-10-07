CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How to Get The Best Cell Phone Network — and Save $37/Month Per Line on Your Bill

By Kari Faber
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 4 days ago
Take a look at your cell phone bill — how much are you spending? How much of it is on unlimited data — and how much data are you actually using?

One in three Americans don’t use more than 5GB of data every month, yet millions of us are on unlimited plans on the most expensive carriers because we’ve been told to believe that’s the best deal. That could be costing us a ton of money.

But here’s a little known fact that can save you nearly $450 a year: You can get on the most reliable cell phone network in the country and only pay for the data you need by switching to Twigby.

Pay as Little as $6.75/Month to Get The Best Cell Phone Network

Twigby isn’t one of those discount carriers that tags onto another network, outsources its customer service and penalizes you with fees.

Instead, they’re a month-to-month cell phone plan that has their own in-house customer team and runs on the largest and most reliable network in the country (we did some digging — it’s Verizon).

And right now, you can get 25% off your first six months — meaning plans start at just $6.75 per month. And you can get unlimited talk and text, plus 5 GB of data for only $18.75.

If you end up needing more data one month, you can upgrade to the next level up — and only pay the difference. For example, if you had the 5 GB plan and needed the 10, you’d only pay an extra $7.50 that month.

How much were those overage charges on your last plan? Exactly.

Switching Cell Phone Carriers Doesn’t Have to Be Painful

We know switching cell phone plans can be a pain in the neck. Which is probably why so many people are still on the same plan they’ve been on for the last decade or two, unnecessarily overpaying every single month. All because they don’t want to leave their top-quality nationwide network.

But here’s why you should make the switch just this one time. First of all, you get to keep your phone number. (Whew!). And when you sign up for a contract-free plan with Twigby, they’ll send you a new SIM card in two days. All you have to do is pop it into your phone, and you’ll be running on the best network in the U.S., for less.

Need more lines? You can add up to 10 lines to your account and choose exactly what you want for each.

And if you have any questions or need someone to walk you through it all, they have their own U.S.-based customer service team available to chat with you.

So, if you’re ready to keep your top-quality cell phone service but lose the expensive monthly payment, make the simple switch to Twigby here.

Kari Faber is a staff writer at The Penny Hoarder.

