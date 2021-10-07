CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

AAA Northeast: Deer crashes most common October through December

By Greg Little
 5 days ago
Deer Photo credit Getty Images

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - In 2020, most of the car strikes involving deer occurred between October and December, according to data from the UConn Crash Repository that AAA Northeast analyzed.

Nearly 400 crashes occurred during that three-month period last year, AAA Northeast spokesperson Fran Mayko said, which is the most deer-involved crashes since 2011.

Of the 396 accidents, 31 involved serious injuries, including one fatality, Mayko said.

According to the data, Farmington led the list with 20 accidents. Wallingford had 17 and Orange recorded 16.

“Between October and December last year, deer crashes most commonly occurred around sunset between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., before the autumn time change and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. after,” Mayko said, “About 75% of deer crashes occurred outside daylight hours."

Mayko suggests drivers blast their horn to frighten deer, buckle up, and avoid swerving into another lane, creating a more serious accident.

AAA offers more tips on avoiding animals on the road here.

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

