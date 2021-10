Las Vegas has always been home to the biggest names in the entertainment business. And now one of the biggest names over the past 60 years is coming to the Strip. Barbie: A Cultural Icon will debut October 22 and run for close to 3 months inside The Shops at Crystals. The exhibition will display the very first Barbie doll produced in 1959, then lead visitors through her changes through the decades, paying homage to Barbie and the world around her.

