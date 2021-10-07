CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baja Californian dogs at Oceanside San Diego Humane Society ready for adoption

Cover picture for the articleSeven dogs transferred to San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus from Loreto, in Baja California, are now available for adoption as part of "Adopt a Shelter Dog" month. The dogs were stray, struggling to survive on the streets in Loreto, when they were saved by the private dog rescue Segunda Chansa. They were medically evaluated and placed on a three-month quarantine in Mexico before being transported by Patrick T. McGorky of Segundo Chansa to San Diego Humane Society's Oceanside Campus on Tuesday.

