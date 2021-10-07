Lenape High School National Merit Commended Students

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Woodlands Test Prep congratulates all students who have achieved Semifinalist status in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. All of these students have worked very hard to reach the top levels of the scholarship program. The Company especially congratulates the SIX students with whom it has worked with over the past years as they prepared for this scholarship competition including Anna Claire Holleman and Mijo Thayyil Thomas. Semifinalists will go on to compete for Finalist standing, and from there, to become National Merit Scholars. Woodlands Test Prep wishes these students all the best as they continue on in the competition.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO