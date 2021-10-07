Lenape High School National Merit Commended Students
Lenape High School is very pleased to recognize twelve students that have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. A Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) will be presented by Mr. Cattani to seniors Sophia Bollar, Eleni Christou, Chase Cristella, Gatik Gogia, Samantha Guia, Adrianna Latka, Matthew Melohis, Arti Singh, Sophia Sorid, Connor Storicks, Tharun Ramanatha Subramanian Iyer, and Boyang Zhao.thesunpapers.com
