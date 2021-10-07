Taxi Chaos Comes to PC This Month!
I absolutely love the Crazy Taxi games, I played it to death when it came out, I played it to death after that, and while not quite as often as I used to play, I do fire it up on my arcade machine at least once a week these days. It’s one of the purest arcade trills out there, or console thrills if you got in during the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 days. Now, Lion Castle and Team6 Game Studios have announced that their cab driving game, Taxi Chaos, which is broadly inspired by the Crazy Taxi franchise.www.eteknix.com
