CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Taxi Chaos Comes to PC This Month!

By Peter Donnell
eteknix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI absolutely love the Crazy Taxi games, I played it to death when it came out, I played it to death after that, and while not quite as often as I used to play, I do fire it up on my arcade machine at least once a week these days. It’s one of the purest arcade trills out there, or console thrills if you got in during the Dreamcast and PlayStation 2 days. Now, Lion Castle and Team6 Game Studios have announced that their cab driving game, Taxi Chaos, which is broadly inspired by the Crazy Taxi franchise.

www.eteknix.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Supernatural adventure Echo Generation coming to Xbox and Windows PC this October

Indie developer Cococucumber has announced they will be releasing their paranormal adventure Echo Generation on Xbox consoles and Windows PC on 21st October. In this turn-based adventure join a group of friends as they set out to uncover the mystery behind a crash in an eerie cornfield. A new trailer can be seen below….
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC in January

Capcom hosted a Monster Hunter stream on Thursday to offer a few new details on Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak — the upcoming expansion revealed during last week’s Nintendo Direct — and details around Rise’s long-awaited PC debut on Jan. 12, 2022. Monster Hunter Rise is finally coming to PC after...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Phantom Galaxies is an online, open world mech title coming to PC and consoles

Phantom Galaxies has been announced by Blowfish Studios and Animoca Brands, and it is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. The developers have stated that Phantom Galaxies will be based upon blockchain tech and have NFTs, so players are able to own the digital rights to the assets in the game. The story of the game has players enlist in the Ranger Squadron to fight off an alien threat, the Sha’Har, who are intent on wiping out humans are humanity desecrated their tomb worlds. There will be different mech types including the Lancer, which is best for stealth and agility, the melee based Breacher, the artilerry based Buster, and Assault mech.
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

Slender: The Arrival Coming to Mobiles this Month

Blue Isle Studios announced today that their indie title Slender: The Arrival is coming to mobile devices. Starting October 13, players can wander the dark, gloomy woods in search for answers as an internet-infamous malevolent force and its associates stalk them. The mobile port will include the entire PC and console experience on the go. A trailer accompanied the announcement made earlier today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Crazy Taxi#Gravity#Dreamcast#Playstation#Lion Castle#Sega
bagogames.com

Atelier Sophie 2 Comes To PC, PS4 and Switch

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is coming to PC, Sony PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It launches on February 24th 2022 in Japan, and February 25th worldwide. A limited edition priced at $119.99 will come to North America as well. It includes the game, the official art book, a bonus soundtrack, a B3 fabric poster of the original art, a key chain necklace of Sophie’s whale, a download code for the “My New Look” costume, and a special box. You can preorder it now from the NIS America Online Store.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

PS1-Style The Tartarus Key Is Coming to Nintendo Switch & PC

The Tartarus Key Will Have PS1 Style of Horror Gaming. The Tartarus Key, a PS1-style horror game from Vertical Reach and Armor Games Studios, is officially coming to PC and Nintendo Switch consoles. The official announcement was made alongside a trailer that showed how players navigate their way through a terrifying mansion as Alex Young through a first-person POV.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Monster Hunter Rise Gets PC Release Date, Demo Coming Soon

Tokyo Game Show 2021 is officially underway, and Capcom’s presentation didn’t disappoint Monster Hunter fans. The company has announced that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to the PC on January 12, 2022, with a demo for the new version available in just a few weeks, on October 13. While we knew Rise would be hitting the PC sometime in 2022, having a concrete date makes waiting a little easier.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Dungeon Encounters is a dungeon exploration RPG coming to PS4, Switch and PC later this month

The company revealed the game during their presentation at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Rather than concentrate on the usual epic scale of RPGs from the company, Dungeon Encounters takes an approach inspired by table-top games. Levels are simple, grid based boards, while battles take place on static painted backgrounds. Nevertheless, you’ll still have to contend with numerous obstacles, battles and styles – and plenty of monsters too.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
vgchartz.com

Capcom to Make PC Its 'Main Platform' in the Coming Years - News

Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto with Nikkei said company going forward will "will mainly focus on PC software" in the coming years. "PC is driving global sales," Tsujimoto said. "We have recently stated that we will make the PC our main platform. At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, we focused on exhibiting the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, and I think people will be able to experience the change in our approach."
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Comes To Xbox Game Pass For PC This Month

Microsoft is at it again with its next crop of Game Pass games, which includes Destiny 2: Beyond Light. To be more clear though, this is being added to Game Pass for PC as an install and not cloud games. Which just recently launched outside of a closed access program for Insiders.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Red Goes Faster Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC

110 Industries has announced a sci-fi racer that offers a complementary contrast between racing and an intriguing story. The game is called Red Goes Faster and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is going to be released at some point in 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Mon Amour is an instadeath kissing action game coming to PC and Switch

There’s a 99% risk you will instantly die as soon as you press start. That’s what Mon Amour is all about!. Onion Games announced today that their forthcoming title Mon Amour is now available for pre-order. The Japanese indie studio includes industry veterans who have previously worked on games such as No More Heroes, Little King’s Story, and Super Mario RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Language Learning Game, Influent, is Coming to Mobile This Month

The immersive language learning game, Influent, is coming to mobile this month on October 20th, 2021. The game was originally released on Steam in 2014 and has since proceeded to receive very positive reviews. Players have said that this game, though it will not make you fluent from start to finish, is ideal for vocabulary development in tandem with other language learning methods. Influent will only be available on iOS devices.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Grand Theft Auto trilogy remake coming to modern consoles and PC

Rockstar Games today announced Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — Definitive Edition, a collection of remakes of three previous Grand Theft Auto games for modern consoles, PC, and mobile devices that will be launching sometime soon. This trilogy of remakes is being released in honor of the 20th anniversary of...
VIDEO GAMES
eteknix.com

Rockstar Officially Confirms GTA Trilogy For a 2021 Release!

Back in August, rumours began to emerge that Rockstar Games was planning on remastering (or potentially remaking) a number of its older Grand Theft Auto (GTA) titles. Thought to largely be comprised of the original PS2-era releases, ever since that initial (and very compelling) leak, however, very little has been mentioned about it since. – Well, if you were looking forward to this potentially happening, then we have some excellent news for you.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut is coming to PC, Switch and mobile

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut will be released this month for PC and Mac through Steam, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms. The Director’s Cut is a redesigned version of the point-and-click mystery adventure game developed by Raw Fury in partnership with Clifftop Games. It is a throwback to classic adventure games.
VIDEO GAMES
droidgamers.com

Moncage is a Perspective Puzzler Coming to Android Next Month

A lot of puzzle games on the Play Store are pretty bland, asking you to match things or pop things and not much else. Moncage looks set to do things differently when it lands on Android next month. The game is all about shifting your perspective around the titular cage,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pinchcliffe Grand Prix coming to Switch next month

Publisher Zordix, co-producer Rock Pocket Games, and developers Ravn Studio and Invictus Games have announced that they’re bringing Pinchcliffe Grand Prix to Switch next month. A release is planned for November 4. The project is a spiritual successor to the DS and PC title of the same name. This new...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Hoplegs launches on PC and Nintendo Switch next month

After its time under development in Steam Early Access, Hoplegs will soon see its final release on PC and Switch. Following the completion of six months since the announcement of the game’s release on Steam Early Access, to which we dedicated an article on Game Freaks 365, Kevin Anderson (WhyKev) has announced today that his quirky – but defiant – platform, Hoplegs, will be available in its final form on PC and Nintendo Switch in the coming month.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy