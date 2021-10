Apple wants another go in its legal battle against Epic Games. From a report:. On Friday night, Apple announced it would ask for a stay on a judge's September order saying Apple would have to allow apps to direct customers to external websites. That ruling would let app businesses circumvent Apple's requirement to facilitate payments only inside of apps, where Apple takes up to a 30% cut. Apple is also appealing the ruling. Because Epic Games is also appealing the nine counts it lost, it could take years before the case is resolved and Apple is forced to make any changes to iOS, the operating system for iPhones, as the two companies wrangle through the appeals process in court. The judge is expected to rule on Apple's request for a stay next month.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO