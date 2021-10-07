New World Mining Luck Guide
With the complexities of the crafting system is deeply tied into the core gameplay, our New World Mining Luck Guide will help you find more rare ores. Mining luck in New World increases your chance to get rare drops when you mine veins in the world. As long as your mining skill is high enough for each type of node, you can mine it for the base resource, such as iron or starmetal. However, there are more rare ores and items you can obtain from certain nodes, like Fae Iron in Iron Veins. In order to get these, you'll want to raise your mining luck.techraptor.net
