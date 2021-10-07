CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New World Mining Luck Guide

By Rutledge Daugette
techraptor.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the complexities of the crafting system is deeply tied into the core gameplay, our New World Mining Luck Guide will help you find more rare ores. Mining luck in New World increases your chance to get rare drops when you mine veins in the world. As long as your mining skill is high enough for each type of node, you can mine it for the base resource, such as iron or starmetal. However, there are more rare ores and items you can obtain from certain nodes, like Fae Iron in Iron Veins. In order to get these, you'll want to raise your mining luck.

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

New World: How To Earn Money Early | Fast Cash Guide

There are endless opportunities on the massive island of New World, but the real way to make money is through selling. Choosing any of the Gathering classes is a good start to building your gold empire, and providing your services to the deluge of early players can make your early-adopting explorer a very wealthy Conquistador. If you’re wondering what the best (and simplest) money-making opportunities are in New World, we’ll try to explain in as few words as humanly possible.
HOUSING
futuregamereleases.com

New World Beginners Guide: Early Game Weapon Choices, Tips, Crafting and Professions

New World’s launching tomorrow, and we’re more than ready to escort its launch with a decisive bang rather than sit aside and watch it happen. We’ll somersault if needed too, but we have to delve deep into the game’s core mechanics and features. Hence, we’ll probably depart from the news section for a bit and dedicate some time to giving you some guides, tips, and tricks regarding the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Everything you need to know about mining in New World

To mine in New World, players must grab their mining pick, which is made up of one flint and one green wood. Each of these can be found on the ground and can be picked up without a tool. Head to a campfire or settlement to make your first logging axe.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World Beginner’s Guide: Combat, crafting and factions tips for new players

Amazon’s MMO, New World, has finally arrived. Here are some handy tips to help you get settled in Aeternum with our New World Beginner’s Guide. After multiple delays (and a very successful beta), Amazon’s New World has arrived. As an MMO, players can expect plenty of systems to learn, loot to find, and quests to embark on with friends, but New World’s emphasis on frontiersmanship helps set it apart from others in the genre.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#New World#Poultry#Cooking#Crystalline#Azurite Chunk#Sliver Of Cobalt
dexerto.com

New World leveling guide: Best weapon combos, attributes & armor builds

Whether it’s because you’ve already played the beta or want to wage war in the end-game, here’s the best weapon combinations, attributes and armor to level up fast in New World. Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMO, New World, takes the tropes of titles such as Blizzard’s World of Warcraft or...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to change servers in New World – server transfer guide

New World’s launch is slightly more complicated than many initially believed it would be, and the servers are having trouble. Because of how many players are attempting to jump into the game simultaneously, Amazon Games has reached out to players to offer them a chance to find a smaller server where the population is not so how. If you’re interested in changing servers in New World, this is how server transfer works and what you need to do. Because of the complications, Amazon Games offers these transfers for free for the next two weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World fishing guide tips: How to fish, poles & where to get bait

New World has an ample amount of interesting mechanics for players to dive into, and fishing is no exception. From rod types to the different fish to catch, it’s not all cut and dry. New World has something for every type of player to find enjoyment from, whether through crafting,...
HOBBIES
dexerto.com

New World Crafting Guide: Gathering, Refining Skills & Professions

New World has an in-depth crafting system that you’ll need to master if you always want to be wielding the best equipment for your level. As with every MMORPG, crafting is an essential part of New World that allows you to create deadly weapons and armor from the resources you collect.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
invenglobal.com

[Guide] New World faction guide for beginners

There are three factions that players can join in New World:. Each faction has its own story behind it. The Syndicate is a secretive underground organization focused on achieving enlightenment, whatever that means. The Covenant is a religious group looking to kill heretics. Finally, the Marauders are a rogue military force looking to forge a new nations through blood and steel.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World: How To Earn Unique Buffs For Your Faction | Territory Control Guide

There’s a fresh and bountiful island just waiting to be taken in New World — and once you join one of the three factions, you can do just that. The primary island setting is split into different regions and territories. The more of these areas your faction captures, the more rewards you’ll earn. Some buffs are locked to the territory, while others are applied globally once you capture the correct fort. If you’re aiming to turn your faction into a crafting powerhouse, or if you want to increase the rewards you’ll earn from Faction Missions, there are specific territories you’ll want your faction to grab first.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

New World Iron Ore Locations Guide: How to Find Fae Iron

New World is a new MMORPG by Amazon and has already garnered a lot of praise due to its gameplay mechanics. There are tons of things to collect, which are also important for acquiring wealth, materials for crafting, food, and more. One of those important resources is Iron Ore, which is used for making new weapons and armor. Check out all of the New World Iron Ore locations.
VIDEO GAMES
International Business Times

'New World' Guide: Ultimate Tips And Tricks To Level Up Fast

"New World" is the latest open-world MMO title from Amazon Games that offers a wide range of ways to level. For players looking for tips and tricks to level up their characters fast and get through the early part of the story could use this guide to propel their way.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Medieval Dynasty Mining Guide and Iron Guide

In this Medieval Dynasty Mining Guide, I'll tell you everything you need to know to get Salt, Copper, Tin, Bronze, and Iron in this village-building survival game. Medieval Dynasty Mining is pretty straightforward -- you need to simply find a hole in the side of a cliff somewhere, light a torch, and start whacking whatever rocks look interesting.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

New World: How To Craft 600 Gear Score | Max Crafting Guide

Want to craft the best possible gear in New World? Grinding to level 200 in your favorite crafting discipline isn’t enough. You’ll need to combine every buff in the game, stack them all up, and then pray to the RNG gods to reach the coveted 600 GS. To give yourself the best possible chance at success, you’ll want to add all the possible buffs and perks you can together. If you do that, you can technically reach far beyond the hardcap of 600 GS. The 500 GS softcap can be breached by +100 GS, and we’re going to tell you how to make that happen.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

A beginner’s guide to New World, Amazon Games’ first MMORPG

New World has quickly become one of the most popular launches of 2021, garnering more than 500,000 concurrent players on launch day. Offering a wealth of PvP, PvE, and crafting mechanics, the mysterious island of Aeternum can be daunting to newcomers — especially when there are thousands of other players roaming its land and vying for your loot.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Marauders 'Trial of the Gladiator' New World Quest Guide

Are you looking to rise in the ranks of the Marauders Faction in New World? Here's how to become a Gladiator. There are three major factions within Aeternum: the Marauders, Syndicate, and Covenant. Each has its own ranking system allowing players to work and rise upward within the faction. Ranks, of course, have their own unique reward which unlock once the player meets and surpasses the requirements. Within the Marauders, one such rank is "Gladiator."
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New World Fast Travel And Mobility Guide: How To Navigate Aeternum More Quickly

As is to be expected from an MMO, players have a lot of ground to cover in Amazon's New World. There are no mounts or flight paths in Aeternum, however, meaning players will have to travel on foot almost anywhere they want to go. That can be more than a little time-consuming, but there are, thankfully, a few ways players can speed up the travel process. Below is some detailed information on how fast travel works in New World, as well as other ways you can improve your speed and mobility as you move around Aeternum.
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

New World Best Territory Standing Upgrades Guide

New World’s gameplay relies on much more than just doing quests and killing monsters. There is also a reputation system in place that alters the gameplay in each region. In this guide, we will be covering some of the best Territory Standing Upgrades for you in the New World as you gain reputation in these regions.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

New World Rivercress Stems Location Guide - Where to find Rivercress

New World Rivercress stems are a protective water reagent making them incredibly useful for making Corruption Tinctures. These protect you from the damaging effects you'll be facing when dealing with higher-level corruption events you'll encounter in the world. Rivercress uses the harvesting skill and requires players to reach level 30...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy